South African music executive Nota Baloyi's rape case has been postponed to 29 November 2024

Nota Baloyi made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, and his parents accompanied him

The case was first postponed because he had to verify the WhatsApp chats between them

South African music executive Nota Baloyi recently made a brief court appearance this week on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

Nota Baloyi will appear again in court in November, following another postponement. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nota accompanied by parents to court

The music executive returned to court this week, and his parents were by his side. However, the case was later postponed due to the absence of a magistrate, reports ZiMoja.

The case was previously postponed because he had to verify the WhatsApp messages between him and his accuser.

The case has now been postponed to 29 November 2024.

Itu Bokaba speaks up

Former Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba shared a video where she addressed the rape case she opened. Despite Nota denying the case numerous times, she remains firm that the alleged crime did happen.

"I'm coming to terms with the fact that not everybody has to like me. I wouldn't have opened a criminal case if something criminal didn't happen.

"If they don't prosecute, don't assume there was a lie; sometimes it's because there's not enough evidence. I'm going to tell my story from beginning to end, but I cannot predict what the outcome will be. All I know is that I'm not telling a lie.

"I'll continue being the goofy self that I've been. You tried to take that away from me. You tried to make me afraid; it's not gonna happen. I'm gonna continue living my life; you won't stop me."

Video of Nota Baloyi crying in jail goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, there were some online reactions to Nota Baloyi crying in jail following his arrest for alleged rape.

This was after he had an assault case opened against him, and his tears sparked mixed reactions online. The music exec has always stated his apparent innocence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News