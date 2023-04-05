Sportscene is known for its youthful energy and style, which is also reflected in its workers

A TikTok video of the workers dancing to an Amapiano track has gone viral, with over 600K views

Netizens have praised the video and the vibes of Sportscene, with some commenting that dancing seems to be a requirement to work there

Sportscene has always been for the culture. The store exudes youthful energy and style. The people who work there are no different. They understand the vibes just as well. A recent TikTok post showed a few of them getting down to an Amapiano track in response to a comment that said:

"Dancing is one of the requirements tsa ko Sportscene neh?"

@silverdaking is one of the dancers and workers who usually posts videos from the store.

Sprotscene workers get down to Amapiano

The video has over 600K views at the time of publishing. You can see the post below:

Netizens loved the vibes they saw in the video

@Themba777:

"The only reason why we shop at sportscene "

@Sscute123:

"itjooo don't forget the cuteness of the staff "

@LeboBaps:

"You enter Sportscene... You hear the music... See the vibe haiiii sana you'll end up buying something "

@nosylvy:

"Hope they're paid well all this is an extra job"

@ayandacingo:

"Sportscene ke groove every day"

@LERATO RANKOE:

"I bet during an interview at Sportscene they ask if you can dance phela they all can dance, even ladies "

@thabovalentinondala:

"Sportscene and Skipper-Bar same whatsapp group"

@lucrecious_refilwe:

"they're making it so cool to work at sportscene"

Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark's uniform amazes mzansi

In other amapiano stories, Briefly News reported online users having much to say after seeing matric students from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark. The two students were taking part in a viral TikTok dance challenge. Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark girls went viral after showing off their gorgeous uniform while dancing to amapiano.

Many people were happy to shower the school girls compliments.

@vecnasbih commented:

"Where was my principal when other principals came up with such drip?"

