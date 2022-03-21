Aston Martin’s ultimate no-rules hypercar delivers track performance approaching that of a Formula 1 car

Valkyrie AMR Pro’s 6,5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine provided an aural thrill for the F1 fans ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Dirk Müller took the wheel of the Valkyrie AMR Pro for its global dynamic debut in Bahrain and declared it “unbelievable”

Last weekend’s season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix provided the perfect opportunity for British ultra-luxury car manufacturer, Aston Martin, to show off its most extreme car yet.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is one of the world’s most astonishing track-only cars, engineered to explore the extremes of performance, unconstrained by road or racing regulations.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated V12 engine, developing 745kW, revving to 11 000 r/min. Image: Newspress

This radical evolution of the already game-changing Valkyrie is the ultimate expression of performance, with a naturally aspirated V12 engine, developing 745kW, revving to 11 000 r/min, this extreme masterpiece of performance engineering provides the most exhilarating track driving experience imaginable, Newspress reports.

Together with an aerodynamic efficiency that exceeds Le Mans Hypercar regulations, the Valkyrie AMR Pro provides track performance approaching that of the Formula 1 cars the battled for the chequered flag in Bahrain, Evo reports..

Dirk Müller, development driver, says:

“That was unbelievable. I know everyone says that about cars all the time but seriously, this car is something else. It’s closer to an F1 car in terms of performance than anything else I have ever driven. The power, the handling, the grip, everything is perfect.”

The Valkyrie AMR Pro provides track performance approaching that of the Formula 1 cars the battled for the chequered flag in Bahrain. Image: Newspress

The Valkyrie AMR Pro completed two runs during the Grand Prix weekend, ahead of Saturday’s Qualifying session and on Sunday morning before the big race. It has been many years since Formula 1 cars were powered by V12 engines so the Cosworth-built 6,5-litre powerplant in the Valkyire AMR Pro provided a special aural treat for the fans.

Just 40 Valkyrie AMR Pro will be produced, and the first deliveries have commenced.

Just 40 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro will be produced, and the first deliveries have commenced. Image: Newspress

