Mercedes-AMG F1's newest driver George Russell has been announced as Puma's latest ambassador

The 23-year-old joined Mercedes in 2022 after spending several years at Williams and is seen as one of the rising stars in the sport

Russell joins fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton who for a number of years has been part of the PUMA team, Hamilton is looking to win his eighth F1 title this season

Puma has signed Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team driver George Russell as a brand ambassador making the young British driver part of its lifestyle and performance program.

Fast, talented and progressive: George Russell is a natural fit for the Puma family and will assist the brand in driving innovation in race gear performance forward.

Mercedes F1's New Driver George Russell Signed Up As New Puma Ambassador.

George Russell said:

“Puma is a brand that I’ve worn for many years, I use it for my fitness program, leisurewear and of course any time I’m in a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 car. I have a great relationship with the brand and to finally be officially part of the Puma Family is a real honour for me

Mercedes F1's New Driver George Russell Signed Up As New Puma Ambassador

The 23-year-old joined Mercedes in 2022 after spending several years at Williams, Sky Sports reports. Russell joins fellow Brit and teammate Lewis Hamilton who for a number of years has been part of the PUMA team. Hamilton is looking to win his eighth F1 title this season.

In his role at the sports company, Russell will become part of their lifestyle and performance programmes, the CheckeredFlag reports.

Russell said:

“The overalls and other items we wear in the car are massively important from a performance perspective for a number of reasons. First is weight, everything that is put on or in the car needs to be as lightweight as possible and we work closely with Puma to ensure all our race gear is as precisely developed and engineered as the car. Second is comfort. Every single item we wear, whether overalls, boots, gloves, fireproofs, all need to fit perfectly and as though you can’t feel them. In the intense environment of a cockpit, even the most minor of fit issues can be a distraction when you’re racing at 320km/h Puma works really close with me to ensure both comfort and performance is optimised."

