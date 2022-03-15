Russell Coleman, a son of Gqeberha, is returning to his home city to take up the role of Volkswagen SA's new Human Resources Director and Board member

Before studying and becoming an HR Executive, Russell worked as a packer for Checkers and then worked in a factory as a production operator and as a supplier representative working with automotive OEMs

Coleman will join the VWSA Board of Management from 1 April 2022 and brings a wealth of experience into the role

He joins Volkswagen from his role as HR Director for Beiersdorf Southern Africa a global skincare business with brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello

Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has appointed a new Human Resources Director and Board member, to be based in Kariega, Eastern Cape.

Russell Coleman will join the VWSA Board of Management from 1 April 2022. Russell brings with him over 20 years of experience in the manufacturing space, both in the automotive and FMCG industries.

Russell Coleman will join the VWSA Board of Management from 1 April 2022. Image: Quickpic

Born and raised in Gqeberha, he joins VWSA from Beiersdorf in KwaZulu Natal, where he held the position of HR Director Southern Africa, MotorPress reports. Prior to that Coleman occupied various Human Resources positions with companies such as Danone, Parmalat, Mondelez International and Faurecia Automotive.

Coleman's journey is an incredible one and began from humble beginnings. Prior to studying and becoming an HR Executive, he worked as a packer for Checkers and then worked in a factory as a production operator and as a supplier representative working with automotive OEMs according to his LinkedIn profile.

VWSA Chairman and Managing Director, Robert Cisek said:

“We are excited to welcome Russell to the Board of Management, I have no doubt that his decades of knowledge and experience of people operations within a manufacturing environment will greatly benefit VWSA and our employees.”

