Alfa Romeo and Puma will join forces in 2022 as the German sportswear company will kit out the team for the new season that begins this weekend in Bahrain

Puma will support the team with the latest innovation and technology in race gear offering super-light fabrics with the customized fit for the athletes from overalls to boots

Alfa will have two new drivers in 2022, with Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese Formula 1 driver, teaming up with the experienced Valtteri Bottas, who has been a Puma athlete since 2017

The Alfa Romeo team starts the 2022 Formula 1 season with two new drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, and a new race gear supplier partnership with Puma.

The German sportswear company will provide the full range of items worn by the team’s drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, as they prepare to compete in the first race of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Bahrain, as well as a dedicated training range for the team.

Alfa's new driver Zhou Guanyu sports the new Puma racing kit. Image: Puma

In addition to racewear tailored to Valtteri’s and Zhou’s needs in the cockpit, Puma will also make sure the pit crew is operating at the highest level both at the track while preparing for the race weekend, thanks to training gear designed to help them during preparation sessions at the team’s HQ in Hinwil, Switzerland, Quickpic reports.

Puma will also provide Alfa Romeo F1 Team with footwear: the team will be wearing the brand’s shoes trackside and as part of their travel gear as they move around the world during the 2022 season, the CheckeredFlag reports.

One of the world’s leading sports brands, Puma designs, develops and markets state-of-the-art racing gear and apparel. A company with an impressive heritage, for more than 70 years, Puma has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes.

