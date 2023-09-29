A man went on prayers when trying to buy an iPhone 15 for R38.9k, he shared the process on TikTok

TikTok user @luxolo_bukaza showed why the purchase was declined, it was due to a R0 bank balance

Mzansi people were confused and hurt as many of them had hope that the man actually bought the phone

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A South African graduate tried to buy an iPhone 15 for R38.9k purely on hopes and prayers. Documenting his moment, the man revealed his R0 bank balance, which had people confused.

TikTok user @luxolo_bukaza showed why the purchase was declined, it was due to a R0 bank balance. Image: TikTok / @luxolo_bukaza

Source: TikTok

iPhones are pricey! Not many people can afford to just go out and buy one without taking it on credit or contract.

Mzansi graduate tried to buy an iPhone 15

TikTok user @luxolo_bukaza documented the steps he took when trying to buy an iPhone 15 for R38.9k from Incredible Connections… it ended in a declined purchase due to a R0 bank balance.

PAY ATTENTION:

Take a look:

Mzansi people were almost fooled

Watching in anticipation, many people admitted that they were really banking on the guy making the purchase. The R0 bank balance sent people as they couldn’t understand what the guy was thinking.

Read some of the comments below:

Mbali April Myeza was a believer:

“I had faith in you! Ubuthembisa”

Nembhy m pointed out:

“Now you owe the bank a fee for a declined transaction ”

Staley admitted:

“I mistakenly trusted the process ”

Wanda wanted to know:

“Was the fee worth 2k likes? ”

Thoughtful lady buys her brother a new iPhone, his overjoyed reaction leaves Mzansi emotional: "He's blessed"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman surprised her younger brother in the most thoughtful way, leaving him utterly speechless.

A video posted on TikTok by @blackpearls122 shows the young man opening a package from Vodacom with a big smile on his face.

Upon realising what was inside, the man threw the package on the couch and ran in excitement. He returned to continue opening the package as he took out his new iPhone and continued displaying much excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News