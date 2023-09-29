One man managed to cook his iPhone instead of the food and shared the major fail on TikTok

The video showed an iPhone stuck to the bottom of a pot and two people trying to get it off with a spatula

People were sad on the man's behalf but couldn't understand how someone managed to do what he did

Cooking is not everyone's strong point. This man tried to cook up a storm and ended up cooking his iPhone instead. He shared his sorrows on TikTok.

Everyone knows that iPhones are not cheap, costing anywhere from R6k upwards over R30k, getting it stuck to a pot is not ideal.

Man cooks iPhone instead of food

TikTok user @dlamott shared a video showing the iPhone he got stuck to the bottom of a pot when trying to cook. This was a sign from the higher powers that he shouldn't touch a pot again lol.

By looking at it, he had his phone on the counter and put the hot pot on top of it without noticing… Take a look at this disaster:

People laugh at the man's cooking fail

While people were stressed for the man, they couldn't help but laugh too. People admitted that they'd be crying if that was them, though.

Read some of the comments below:

Gabe was shook:

“You tried to cook?? ON YOUR PHONE??!”

Sofie made a joke:

“You added the wrong apple.”

Kaycee said:

“Just when I thought I'd seen it all!!! HOWWWW!???”

Myles Cloutier had questions:

“What exactly did y'all think the water was doing in this scenario?”

Ashweena said it straight:

“At this point, you are just saving the pan ”

