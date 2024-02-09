A video of a pregnant woman showing off some fire dance moves has been doing the rounds online

The now-viral TikTok video shows the mom-to-be dancing at her baby shower in a pink dress

Her moves and playful vibe had many netizens entertained as they shared funny comments online

A pregnant woman's joyful dance moves at her baby shower went viral on TikTok. Image: @yournail_tech

Source: TikTok

One expectant Mzansi woman pulled off all her finest dance moves at her baby shower.

Preggy mom busts some moves

A TikTok video shared by @yournail_tech shows the overjoyed mommy wearing a beautiful pink dress as she dances to the music and flaunts her precious bump for all her guests to see.

Many people view pregnancy as the beginning of a new life, symbolising hope, joy, and the continuation of family. So it is no surprise that it brings so much joy to not only the mom but those around her, too.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below to see the happy momma grooving at her baby shower.

Mzansi entertained by playful momma's moves

Many viewers were entertained by the playful mom-to-be and her dance moves as they responded with laughter and positive comments. One person even said that she should pull off the same moves in the labour ward.

maqwabe commented:

"Udanse kanje mnax nase labour ward ."

user4442114056398 replied:

"Omama bezinsuku zokugcina."

zandieshotie said:

"Wamuhle umama."

Nomsanickky said:

"Okusalayo uyasala masiya kwi grooveusala nama moves akho."

Zanele sibisi replied:

"♥️Nizosenza sikhulelwe Nathi mase nibahle kanje."

Owami wrote:

"Awwwbesishoda kwigroove December kanti bekushoda wenaNgiyadlala ❤️."

Cnikiey said:

"❤️❤️❤️Ngaze ngahalela but phindze hhayi."

ayandaxabah commented:

"Uyiolokhu okuphezulu ekhekheni mtanasekhaya uwu cream kuyabonakala nomtwana uzoba muhle."

Pregnant women dance in the labour ward

In more light-hearted news about pregnant women, Briefly News reported that two mommies-to-be have embraced their pregnancy journey in a fun way.

A TikTok video of two young women dancing in the labour ward has entertained many netizens

The footage shows the ladies dressed in their night dresses and dancing with great energy to an amapiano song.

They are seen demonstrating a rehearsed routine which features fancy footwork and hip movements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News