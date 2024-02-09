A South African stay-at-home wife (@nqo_na) on TikTok humorously challenged stereotypes about her lifestyle

In a sarcastic video, she highlighted assumptions like being a shopaholic, having a wife allowance, and not working

She emphasised shared responsibilities in her marriage and clarified that being a housewife doesn't mean laziness

A woman addressed assumptions about her life as a stay-at-home housewife. Image: @nqo_na

A married South African woman living abroad in Dubai hilariously opened up about the reality of being a stay-at-home housewife.

A housewife is a woman whose work is running or managing her family's home. Responsibilities can include caring for her children, cooking, housekeeping, cleaning and maintaining the house, Scholary Community Encyclopedia explains.

Woman speaks on housewife stereotypes

TikTokker @nqo_na posted a video sarcastically admitting to some of the widely held assumptions that people tend to have about stay-at-home housewives.

She admitted being a shopaholic, planning vacations before her husband's approval, having a wife allowance and provident fund, as well as being aware of people assuming she isn't educated and doesn't work and sits around at home watching TV and TikTok.

@nqo_na said she doesn't cook every day, nor are there any gender-specific roles in her household. The goal is to make each other's lives easier in her marriage.

See the wife's video below:

SA shows SA housewife love

Judging by some of the comments. many women wish they were in @nqo_na as they expressed how she was living their dream life.

Mandlovu wrote:

"We Nqobile angiphe amanzi ogeza ngawo mfethu wow you living the best phela wena."

Eswatini Homemaker commented:

"Waze wabamuhle yho ❤️."

MrsSpringbok said:

"Uyi-stay at home wife! Of course, you are living my dream life!!!"

Nozipho Sugar Shabangu❤️ replied:

"Ey I wish I could be you my darling. Phoke kothiwan kufanele kube abanje ngath abazoni monazela."

maGumede commented:

"Ngehlise bhoza yami."

Mpendulo Mkhonza commented:

"Very educated stay-at-home wife."

lungstarwasekasi responded:

"Waze wamuhle sisi namehlo amakhulu... Cela ungiphe u weave ongsayifaki ngyacela ungangiphoxi."

