A man from Pretoria thanked the country from the bottom of his heart for restoring his coffee business

The gent lost his trolley, which he used to sell hot beverages to motorists in Cap City, and netizens helped him

His emotional tribute had him crowning TikTokkers as angels for reviving his business and putting him back on the street

After losing his coffee trolley thanks to an accident, a Tshwane hustler was given a helping hand by South Africans.

He posted an emotional video giving thanks to the nation for standing by him in dark times and promising them to grind harder than he has ever grinded before.

Coffee man's business back on the streets

@coffeetocar posted his TikTok video showing Mzansi bucketloads of love after the nation joined in the spirit of ubuntu to help one of our business people. Briefly News previously wrote that his coffee cart was destroyed by a truck, leaving his business hanging in the balance.

His thank-you video had him calling South Africans angels. Thanks to the people of Mzansi TikTok, he had new equipment. He became emotional as he gushed over the help that boosted him to continue selling coffee to the Tshwane people, ending with the words, "You can't keep a good man down."

Mzansi there for his emotional tribute

Netizens were touched by his tribute and moved to tears.

Yusuf Joe P Patel said:

“We don’t need the government. We need each other.”

@CoffeetoCar also commented on his video.

“Thank you everyone. I’m still in awe, even today. It’s like a dream.”

Siza is happy.

“I was looking forward to seeing this today. You’re such a blessing and inspiration. I’m starting my small business at home today.”

Jayster was teary.

“I’m crying with happiness. Yaas! You can never keep a good man down. May your ancestors keep you safe always!”

Dr Marike Metaphysician wrote:

“So happy to see you up and running again. So proud of you.”

Malinda gushed:

“Welcome back. I was so sad to see what happened to your trolley. You’re an inspiration. Well done!”

Lincony09 remarked:

“Welcome back, my brother.”

Cath_shewokeup chipped in.

“I am always inspired by you each morning when I see you pushing, no matter who buys or not. Strongs, my brother.”

Man sells coffee in Johannesburg traffic

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a man sells coffee on the busy streets of Johannesburg.

The fellow's business operates on Grayston Drive, selling reasonably priced coffee and scones. He told Briefly News that he started the business because his grandmother told him to do so in a dream.

