A woman sang a popular song by The Soil to her baby about her ex leaving her high and dry

The mama was done feeling sorry for herself and decided to change things up by taking a video while goofing around on the popular track

Social media viewers never expected to see what information the single mom was letting her toddler know

A woman on socials was done feeling gloomy and decided to make light of her situation that her baby daddy was no longer interested in her.

A woman sang a song by The Soil to her baby and the song matched her current situation. Image: @its_not_luke_/Twitter/@_Mashudu_M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She sang Inkomo by The Soil, and the lyrics are about a woman telling her child that their father no longer wants her. But, what was humorous about the Twitter user's version of the song was that she was actually singing the song full-heartedly because the lyrics fit perfectly with what she's been going through with her baby daddy.

@its_not_luke_ recorded the performance and shared the clip on Twitter.

The video viewers were shocked to see what the woman had sung to her infant and only because the lyrics were so true. They shared that although the performance was intended to make light of a painful situation, she was out of line for letting her child know such information.

But, other viewers were not so sensitive to the woman's performance and laughed at her performance.

The video was captioned:

"I scrome please!"

Take a moment to see some of the reactions the video had on Twitter:

@EtahNyoni commented:

"Lol, this is crazy."

@cassie_slash said:

"Ku rough, shame. (It's tough, shame.)"

@Simzthemiss replied:

"No ways."

@ayasept asked:

"Hayibo, nibhadlile (Wow, are you baby mamas okay)?"

Source: Briefly News