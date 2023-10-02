A viral TikTok video shows a little girl cuddling chicken in the car, unaware that it is intended for dinner

Many people reacted to the video with laughter and comments on the girl's bravery and the chicken's awkwardness

We can only imagine how heartbroken the girl must have been when she realised that her chicken friend was intended for dinner

A video of a little girl bonding with a live chicken has gone viral, warming many South Africans' hearts online.

A girl bonded with a chicken unaware it was bought for supper. Image: @khomotjomosima/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Girl shares an adorable moment with chicken

The video posted on TikTok shows the child sitting in the car with the restrained bird as she rubs and cuddles it closely as though it were a pet.

In the video, the girl can be heard telling her dad that she bought him a chicken only for him to respond that it's not a pet, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION:

According to the post, the bird was actually bought to make dinner.

We can only imagine how heartsore the poor girl must have been when she realised her birdie friend's fate.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by the TikTok video

Many people couldn't help but react with laughter and banter to the video and awkward chicken moment. Others were surprised by how brave the girl was for handling the chicken without any fear.

ledwabatebogo765 replied:

"These kids are so brave that time I'm scared of chickens ."

Owethu_owesis commented:

"It’s the evil laugh from mommy ."

Tsholofelo Mantsho replied:

"Lol, my son made the mistake of taking a nap. He was so heartbroken when he woke up ."

nosmk_1 responded:

"Toddlers are so brave. I want to be like a toddler, please!

ThapeloDiutlwagetse wrote:

"That time there are elders who see lions when they see chickens ."

ms.bisada said:

“'ITS NOT A PET'dad wanted to make sure she knows."

Boy bonds with chickens in heartwarming TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a child peacefully chilling with several chickens had South Africans convinced he was a chicken whisperer.

The footage posted on TikTok by @undilile_mdunyelwa shows the child sitting on the ground with the live poultry birds as he caresses and brushes them using a comb.

The chickens barely moved, which had netizens baffled before @undilile_mdunyelwa revealed that their legs and wings were tied.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News