One South African teacher made a video of her giving one of her intelligent students his test back

A TikTok video shows how delighted the young boy was to do so well at school as he accepted his script back

Many people got off internet sensation Dr Qwabe when they saw the impressive mark he achieved

A cute child who flexed his big brains was a hit on TikTok. The kid was delighted to receive some of his work back, and he got a very high mark.

A TikTok video of a school kid with good marks made people think of Dr Qwabe. Image: @nontomajeke

Source: TikTok

Many people thought the boy was adorable, and his video got over 100 000 likes. Netizens thought the tiny student looked like surgeon Dr Qwabe, famous for his unconventional style as a professional.

Adorable kid gets very high marks for isiZulu class in TikTok video

@nontomajeke posted a video of a young boy Bhanda Mlondi. In the clip, she praised him for a job well done on his school work, where he got 37 out of 40.

The video was hilarious as the young boy received his praise. Watch the video below:

South Africans see Dr Qwabe in smart boy at school

People love to see children at school. The kid's video was a hit, many thought of Dr Qwabe, who is described as a surgeon with a pantsula style, according to IOL. Read what people had to say about the little boy.

latest news wrote:

"This boy must be protected."

Linzy Nkhoma said:

"There's something special about this child. well done mfanawam."

Zama KaMafikeni Msibi commented:

"Those who are thinking of Dr Qwabe, gather here."

Diririn agreed:

"Dr Qwabe when he was a kid."

siphoka86 added:

"Dokotela lo."

Skholiwe Zuma asked:

"Akyena umfana waDr Qwabe lo? [Isn't this Dr Qwabe's son.]"

