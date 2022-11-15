The Wife's new cast member Sello Ramolahloane has revealed that he will be travelling to Los Angeles

Sello will star in a there's show and was supposed to showcase the play with late Rhythm City actor Mncedisi Shabangu

Mncedisi, unfortunately, passed away on 24 July 2022, months before he was scheduled to star in the play Houseboy

'The wife' S3 new actor Sello Ramolahloane revealed that the late Mncedisi Shabangu was supposed to star in an American play in November 2022. Image: @selloramolahloane/Instagram and @9ice_Ent/Twitter

The Wife Season 3 premiered on 10 November 2022, and new faces were spotted.

Among the new actors was director and actor Sello Ramolahloane. Sello, who is making a huge name among the popular novels telenovela viewers, doesn't seem to want to get boxed into his character Molefe.

According to the Daily Sun, Sello, a day after Season 3 premiered, took to Los Angeles to do five play performances. The talented actor will star in a theatre show called Houseboy.

The news publication revealed that Sello was supposed to travel with former Rhythm City actor Mncedisi, but sadly he passed away on 24 July 2022.

"It's a show I was going to showcase with the late Mncedisi Shabangu. Unfortunately, I'm going solo but I'm excited and I can't wait."

The Wife Season 3 new cast members fails to impress viewers after Showmax released the first few episodes

The Wife's viewers were unsatisfied with the first few episodes of Season 3. With past Seasons starting on a dramatic note, Mzansi found the few episodes already released by Showmax boring.

Peeps said the reason the new Season isn't giving is that they replaced the actor who played Mqhele. Ahead of Season 3, Bonko Khoza, who played Mqhele, decided to cut ties with the character. Bonko was replaced with Wiseman Mchunu.

See Mzansi's reactions below to the first few The Wife episodes.

@Mn1s1Wemvula said:

"Season 3 of the wife still has horrible writers.You hear the Hawks are coming for you, but you still have time to pack and say a prayer? Hhayi shem."

@lulomgani wrote:

"The Wife going away for so long only to come to give us one episode on the debut of Season 3."

@Sekwel shared:

"I stayed up to catch The Wife's Season 3 premiere. I’m a huge fan of Wiseman Mncube overall, but to see Bonko Khoza’s character being replaced as Mqele by anyone has not sat well.#TheWifeSeason3"

@lindo_ntusi replied:

"Iyabhora le the wife season 3 "

@Queqiniso commented:

"Where is Mqhele season 3, The Wife? We want Mqhele backno one can close his gap."

@Dineo43267891 added:

"But why did Mqele the original have to leave, he was "the wife", andikho right guys #thewifeshowmax"

The Wife Season 3 numbers soar beating previous seasons

In other stories, Briefly News reported that The Wife Season 3 is a hit among Mzansi viewers. The show, which premiered a few days ago, received some negative comments due to the major changes to the cast.

Many were saying they were not feeling the new faces in the show, especially award-winning star Wiseman Mncube who replaced the national husband, Bonko Khoza, following his exit.

According to ZAlebs, South Africans warmed up to the show and the new storyline. Many took to Twitter to express their views on the new season, and it's safe to say it's a hit.

