A hilarious content creator on TikTok has duped Mzansi into believing that she is Trevor Noah's ex

In a twist of fate, her video had some netizens spreading the dating rumour, thinking she is Trev's former boo

Cara Bez spoke to Briefly News, setting the record straight that she has never dated the comedian

Cara Bez Geduld had Mzansi accidentally believing that she was Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend.

Source: Instagram

A TikTok user has accidentally duped South Africans into believing she is Trevor Noah's ex-girlfriend after her cute video went viral.

Cara Bez Geduld jokingly vlogs about trying to "win back her ex" Trevor Noah

The humourous TikTok user @carabezgeduld posted a vlog where she starts by showing an old photo of her meeting the comedian in New York long ago.

She continues the adventure, saying she's going to his Pretoria show, where she'll attempt to win him back.

She takes multiple videos of her journey with a companion from Johannesburg to Pretoria's Sun Bet Arena, where they enjoy the show.

Watch the hilarious video posted by Cara Bez below:

Cara Bez sets the record straight on dating Trevor Noah rumours

In a small chat with Briefly News, the stunner reveals that she, her mom and her aunt did meet Trevor Noah outside his The Daily Show studios in 2018, where they were lucky to catch him five hours before the show started:

"We were blown away, I was at a loss for words but my mother instantly threw the 'Trevor, ons kom van Die Baai!' and he responded in such a friendly, homely way.

She says while she is flattered by the assumption that she dated the star, she wants it known that she has never shared any romance with the star:

"Honestly, I’m flattered that people would believe that I actually dated Trevor. I genuinely thought it was an obvious joke, but apparently not. Y’all are gonna get me in trouble."

Netizens believe that Cara Bez is Trevor Noah's girlfriend

Misinterpreting her joke, social media users felt sorry for Cara, thinking she played herself by letting go off the comedian who has just made history by filling the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai for his Off The Record Tour:

@Verified creator fell for it:

"Fumble of the century, me personally I'd never confess."

@Add your username was curious:

"Woah woah woah your ex? Haibo story time ke sana."

@Ntsundu Dyonase was way off plot:

"Aren’t you the one he mentions in his book?"

@carley_was_here caught on:

"This girl isn’t his ex, she’s making a joke.

@ReaPhiritona asked:

"You do know she’s just playing right?"

@PenelopeNkosi4 was annoyed:

"You guys love to take TikTok content and post it here without the correct context. She’s just joking."

