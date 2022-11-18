A video of flooding in the Free State was posted online and gave South Africans some scares because of the overburdened bridge

The country has been receiving a lot of rain recently and causing some of the dams to be fuller than usual

Folks across Mzansi shared their horror at the clip and poke about their fear of crossing such a walkway

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A clip of a flooded bridge in the Free State gave South Africans a fright because of the intensity of the flow of water.

A clip of a flooded bridge in the Free State struck fear in the hearts of SA peeps because of the intense waters. Images: technologyfs/ TikTok, Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The very brief clip shows the piece of infrastructure resisting the intense flow of water. technologyfs uploaded the clip on Tiktok and folks were quick to share their displeasure with what they saw.

A look through technologyfs will show other clips of the area experiencing gushing flows of water. The amount of rain the South African interior has been experiencing a ton of rainfall recently, which has probably resulted in the flooding seen in the picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many peeps discussed how they would never attempt to cross the structure, seeing that there aren't any railings for support. Others were also impressed by the sheer volume of water gushing under it.

See the comments below:

siphokooko said:

"The municipality must make a plan for that bridge it's not safe they must put a fence."

seanmokhachane mentioned:

"That’s nothing it usually gets worse than this. But that bridge is strong because, over the years, it has been standing."

your mom013529 commented:

"Better not get the golf cart in there "

@makhas76 posted:

"Oh my gosh, that's very scary situation indeed "

diketsomoloi shared:

"So scary to cross that bridge nothing to hold on to."

_thabang_m said:

"If we had a sensible government, people wouldn’t have to worry about their safety, and this water would be harvested for agriculture and industrial use."

elchapogrusman1 mentioned:

"Please just cross want to c something "

Rina Greeff commented:

"Yesterday water was over bridge."

Self-taught chef and social media influencer melts hearts with adorable video of her son baking brownies

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that food and lifestyle content creator Onezwa Mbola (@_Onezwa) melted hearts online after sharing an adorable video of her and her son, Phododo, baking up a storm in the kitchen.

The self-taught chef has become known for her wholesome family, food, and farming content on the social media streets. Her son, Phods, is a firm favourite among her followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News