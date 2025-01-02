Sol Phenduka Parties With Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, SA Speculates: “Launching a New Political Party”
- Sol Phenduka recently shared a snap after partying with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
- The podcaster and politician's photo sparked curiosity among netizens who wondered what they could be up to
- Fans speculated that the pair may be launching a political party, while others demanded a statement from Ndlozi about the EFF
Netizens want Sol Phenduka to spill the tea after he was seen with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Sol Phenduka hangs with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, had social media buzzing after he posted a picture of himself and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
The podcaster revealed that he was at a party with the beloved Economic Freedom Fighter, speaking fondly about the great time he had and putting a slight emphasis on "party":
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Haven't been in a fun-filled Party in a while. Good times yesterday."
A polymath, Sol knows his way around several subjects, and politics is one of them. His link-up with Ndlozi may have been innocent. However, it may also lead to a much-awaited interview.
This comes after things allegedly turned sour within the EFF, leading many to question Ndlozi's future with the party since his absence at the NPA.
Mzansi reacts to Sol Phenduka and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's picture
Netizens are curious to know what Sol and Dr Ndlozi were talking about:
00MF_K said:
"I hope you asked him about his future with the EFF."
Fortunate__ asked:
"Ya'll launching a new political party?"
TheGeopol joked:
"Mr Open Borders won’t like this. Ndlozi smiling is a crime against the EFF."
Absolute_Kganki was excited:
"We're waiting for the biggest news of the Premier League transfer window period."
bhekezinhle posted:
"I know you asked him; you don’t have to tell us."
LEBOGANGSEBOTH1 pleaded with Sol:
"Please, Sol, we need a Ndlozi interview this year."
Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema's relationship allegedly breaks down
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to claims that Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's relationship with Julius Malema was irreparable.
Somizi and 'Big Brother Mzansi' star Mich Mazibuko sparks dating rumours with their viral cosy video
Many supporters have urged Ndlozi to leave the alleged toxic party after facing disrespect from Malema.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za