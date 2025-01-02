Sol Phenduka recently shared a snap after partying with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The podcaster and politician's photo sparked curiosity among netizens who wondered what they could be up to

Fans speculated that the pair may be launching a political party, while others demanded a statement from Ndlozi about the EFF

Fans are curious about Sol Phenduka's rendezvous with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Images: Facebook/ Sol Phenduka, Instagram/ mbuyisenindlozi

Source: UGC

Netizens want Sol Phenduka to spill the tea after he was seen with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Sol Phenduka hangs with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, had social media buzzing after he posted a picture of himself and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The podcaster revealed that he was at a party with the beloved Economic Freedom Fighter, speaking fondly about the great time he had and putting a slight emphasis on "party":

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Haven't been in a fun-filled Party in a while. Good times yesterday."

A polymath, Sol knows his way around several subjects, and politics is one of them. His link-up with Ndlozi may have been innocent. However, it may also lead to a much-awaited interview.

This comes after things allegedly turned sour within the EFF, leading many to question Ndlozi's future with the party since his absence at the NPA.

Mzansi reacts to Sol Phenduka and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's picture

Netizens are curious to know what Sol and Dr Ndlozi were talking about:

00MF_K said:

"I hope you asked him about his future with the EFF."

Fortunate__ asked:

"Ya'll launching a new political party?"

TheGeopol joked:

"Mr Open Borders won’t like this. Ndlozi smiling is a crime against the EFF."

Absolute_Kganki was excited:

"We're waiting for the biggest news of the Premier League transfer window period."

bhekezinhle posted:

"I know you asked him; you don’t have to tell us."

LEBOGANGSEBOTH1 pleaded with Sol:

"Please, Sol, we need a Ndlozi interview this year."

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema's relationship allegedly breaks down

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to claims that Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's relationship with Julius Malema was irreparable.

Many supporters have urged Ndlozi to leave the alleged toxic party after facing disrespect from Malema.

Source: Briefly News