A kite surfer experienced a heart-stopping moment when he spotted a shark swimming directly under his board at Macassar Beach in Cape Town, capturing the entire close encounter

Macassar Beach is known for its strong winds that attract kite surfers, but it's also home to various shark species, including the bronze whaler, that was identified in the footage

Social media users reacted with a mix of amusement and concern to the video, with some impressed by the surfer's excitement rather than fear during the unexpected shark sighting

A man had a lucky encounter while kite surfing as a shark swam directly beneath him. Images: @nicholas_faure and qldian/Getty Images

A kite surfer had a thrilling close encounter with a shark while enjoying the waves at Macassar Beach in Cape Town. Content creator @nicholas_faure shared the heart-pounding video showing when he spotted a shark swimming directly beneath his board while kite surfing.

In the footage, he can be seen standing up on his board as he excitedly records the shark swimming slowly before moving away from him.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Unexpected underwater visitor

The video captures Nicholas's genuine excitement as he exclaims:

"There's a shark, check it's a shark. Oh my God, I went over a shark. Check it's a shark. That's wild."

Rather than showing fear, the kite surfer appears thrilled by this rare encounter with the marine predator, which was later identified as a bronze whaler shark.

Macassar Beach, where the encounter took place, is a six-kilometer stretch of sand at the foot of Cape Town's highest dune system. The beach is particularly popular among kite surfers who take advantage of the strong winds, though swimmers are cautioned about powerful waves and currents. The area is also known for its diverse marine life, with South African waters being home to nearly 98 different shark species.

One kite surfer shared a clip on social media showing his lucky encounter with a shark. images: @nicholas_faure

Social media reactions

Social media users had plenty to say about Nicholas's close encounter with the underwater predator:

@bradley gushed:

"Never seen someone more excited to see a shark so close to them."

@IMO07 noted:

"Probably a bronze whaler. Lol, but wouldn't be surprised if it's a Great white they have been slowly returning to our waters."

@Max Jones expressed concern:

"Oh my goodness nick, please make sure you stay safe in the ocean."

@DanTheMan inquired:

"I've often wanted to go surf there but have been concerned about safety and security given its location. Is it safe in your experience?"

@Nicopof shared:

"You made my day. So happy to see you happy with a shark 😅. I saw a dolphin today while I was kitesurfing. It first scared me 😂"

@TriggerMike joked:

"On this week's episode of 'What in the white people' 😅"

Shark encounters in SA waters

Briefly News recently reported on fishermen catching multiple sharks at a Durban beach right after shark nets were removed due to severe weather conditions, causing major concerns among beachgoers.

recently reported on fishermen catching multiple sharks at a Durban beach right after shark nets were removed due to severe weather conditions, causing major concerns among beachgoers. Beachgoers at Fish Hoek near Cape Town captured footage of a dolphin that left social media users confused about whether the marine mammal was displaying joyful behavior or signs of distress.

A terrifying moment was captured on TikTok showing a man who had a dangerous slip while standing on rocks near swimming sharks.

