A concerning video showing multiple fishermen catching sharks at a Durban beach has gone viral, coinciding with the removal of shark nets due to severe weather conditions

The eThekwini Municipality has closed several beaches after the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board removed safety gear due to forecasted high winds and rain

The affected areas include popular spots like Thekwini and Umhlanga Main Beach, with officials urging the public to avoid these beaches until safety measures are restored

A woman posted a video of a busy beach in Durban where fishermen kept catching sharks on their lines. Images: @simonekalz

Source: TikTok

A video showing fishermen reeling in multiple sharks at a Durban beach has sparked concern among beachgoers. Content creator @simonekalz captured the unsettling scene of several fishermen along the shoreline catching and releasing sharks.

The timing of these shark sightings coincides with the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board's recent removal of shark safety gear from multiple beaches due to severe weather conditions, with winds expected to reach 50 km/h.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Rising concerns

Municipal officials have continued to bring up the importance of avoiding affected beaches until safety measures are restored, as high waves and strong currents pose additional risks to swimmers.

A woman posted a video of a busy beach in Durban where fishermen kept catching sharks on their lines. Images: @simonekalz

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares experiences

@riaz reminisced:

"I remember as a kid fishing by the pier at Joe cools catching milk sharks by the hundreds something I will never forget."

@isiphikasami worried:

"Why are all these sharks surfacing like this? Even in St. Lucia they are almost out of the water. It doesn't seem right."

@Michellie shared:

"We alao caught tiger sharks on the beach of Margate. 2 hammerheads, 1 grey on the pier of Margate."

@Chaantiimyaunntii🌸🚁 exclaimed:

"Omg this is scary…. 😱 imagine swimming and getting nibbled."

@5centbubblegum noted:

"No wonder yesterday Cape Towns beach was so leka warm Muizenberg."

@EduardoCosta reported:

"I got 2 sharks yesterday at Bluff beach."

@Ritzi confirmed:

"Yesterday between us, we caught 3 and another guy caught 2."

@Fayers05 warned:

"Guys this is very true one shark almost bit me when I went fishing."

More beach-related stories

A heartwarming video of a grandson treating his gogo to a special beach day outing captured Mzansi's hearts.

Briefly News also reported on Cape Town's Blouberg Strand showcasing its perfect conditions with a stunning sunset scene of kitesurfers taking advantage of the ideal weather.

also reported on Cape Town's Blouberg Strand showcasing its perfect conditions with a stunning sunset scene of kitesurfers taking advantage of the ideal weather. A man's risky swim with sharks at Umhlanga Rocks sparked heated reactions from concerned onlookers and social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News