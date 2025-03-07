A woman and her helper found themselves face-to-face with a monkey that entered their elegant home, causing chaos

The monkey seemed confused as the two women tried to chase it out, with the homeowner's scream stealing the show

Social media users were amused by the dramatic scene, while others shared their fears of monkeys sneaking into their homes

A woman let out a big scream after seeing a monkey inside her home. Image: @jacinta_mangobesezuma

Source: TikTok

Some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, especially lush suburbs like Umhlanga are known for their breathtaking homes set against nature's beauty. This, however, often means wildlife monkeys can make unexpected visits much to the residents' shock. A woman recently experienced this firsthand when a monkey casually strolled into her house, leaving her in a state of panic.

A KZN wife, TikTok user @jacinta_mangobesezuma took to social media to share the amusing yet nerve-wracking moment when she and her helper found themselves dealing with an uninvited guest.

The women spot a monkey in the dining area

In the video, the woman stands near a staircase in her spacious, modern home while her helper stands by the sliding door. The monkey finds itself in the middle of the dining room, seemingly uncertain of which way to escape. The two women shout at it to leave, but the poor animal hesitates. In panic, the monkey makes a move in the woman’s direction after the helper shouts at it, causing her to let out a scream. The dramatic reaction had viewers laughing, as even the monkey seemed startled by the noise.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the primate's visit

The clip attracted hundreds of comments from entertained social media users who flooded the feed expressing their amusement. Many found the woman’s scream hilarious, saying she probably scared the monkey more than it scared her. Others shared their traumas of monkeys sneaking into their homes, while some couldn’t help but admire the woman's beautiful home.

A helper and her employer were confused on what to do after a monkey invited itself into their home. Image: @jacinta_mangobesezuma

Source: TikTok

User @Nompi shared:

"My biggest fear, finding the monkey already in the house😭."

User @Simphiwe_tembe added:

"That last scream 😂😂."

User @thobekamncwa said:

"😂The trauma I would have had....ngiygwalani lapho (the way I am such a coward)."

User @Lazuma_Lomuhle advised:

"Ubothenga ithoyizi lenyoka ulibeke ngase window bayayisaba abasondeli (buy a snake toy and place it next to the window, monkeys are scared of them, they won't come close."

User @futhinzama said:

"J we don't have a TV because a monkey came in, he and my son met, they both panicked screaming. The monkey yavele yagibela (just went) on top of TV yawanayo kwaphela (fell and that was the end of the TV)😅 explain this to insurance 🤣🤣."

User @🌺sindy🌺asked:

"Is this why you weren't at work this morning😅?"

Source: Briefly News