A video of baboons swimming in a pool in Cape Town left many people on the internet in laughter

The clip gained massive traction on social media gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People were entertained as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes while some laughed it off

A group of baboons took a dip in a Cape Town pool, amusing many people online. Image: @ciarabarry10/TikTok and Vicki Jauron Babylon and Beyond Photography

Source: UGC

The online community was stunned after a group of baboons was spotted enjoying a swim in a pool.

Baboons take a dip in a Cape Town pool

The unusual sight of the animals quickly gained traction online, with social media users reacting to the surprising yet amusing moment.

A video uploaded by a social media user with the handle @ciarabarry10 is making rounds on the internet and shows a troop of baboons exploring someone's property in Cape Town. In the footage, two of the baboons were in the pool swimming while the third one walked around the area as he watched the other two play with another.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users were amused by the bush animals and although they are seen in certain parts of the city it is rare to catch them swimming, making this moment a spectacle for onlookers.

According to experts, while baboons are not naturally known for their love of swimming, they can enter the water when necessary, either to cool down on a hot day or to escape predators. The clip has sparked curiosity about their behaviour, with many wondering if this could become a regular occurrence.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to baboons' antics

People in Mzansi were quick to share their thoughts on the viral clip. Some found the sight hilarious, joking that the baboons were enjoying a summer holiday. Others, however, expressed concern about the interaction between wild animals and humans, warning that baboons can become aggressive if they feel threatened.

Rieyaaz Scheepers was amused:

"It’s the back flip for me."

Muhummedvaljee cracked a joke saying:

"To them, it doesn't matter whose land it is anyway."

Rsa expressed:

"Not him feeling the water first."

Kurt Matthews inquired:

"Just curious when these guys are around are you able to go outside or do you need to stay indoors?"

To which the content creator of responded by saying:

"We stay indoors and keep all doors and windows locked until the baboon monitors come to the property to make them leave."

Ashleigh wrote:

"My brother and sister fighting each other while my mother is telling them to stop."

Elize shared:

"No worries in this world, pure happiness."

FierousaK20bby cracked a joke saying:

Our politicians doing what they do best."

Dillon Armstrong commented:

"Love this for them! cause we are all going through the most in SA."

A group of baboons took a dip in a Cape Town pool, amusing many people online. Image: @ciarabarry10

Source: TikTok

3 Epic monkey antics that left SA amused

Briefly News previously reported that two monkeys robbed one gentleman in his home, and online users could not stop laughing.

previously reported that two monkeys robbed one gentleman in his home, and online users could not stop laughing. The clip went viral on the internet. The TikTok clip posted by @ivanredmanevans shows the monkey sitting on a bed, inspecting the cash with keen interest.

A video of a monkey being naughty in KwaZulu-Natal has made rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly News