“Make a Statue of Him”: SA Mourns Death of Skabenga, KZN’s Most Spoiled Cat

Skabenga, The Oyster Box's most popular and spoiled resident, passed away.

Any loss, whether of a human or furry friend, can leave a profound impact on those who loved them.

The recent passing of Skabenga, a beloved and well-known feline that made its home at The Oyster Box, has left countless fans mourning his loss.

Farewell to the well-known Skabenga

According to the popular KwaZulu-Natal-based hotel's Facebook account, Skabenga (an isiZulu word loosely translating to 'hooligan') passed away peacefully yesterday at 19.

A portion of the post's caption read that for years, the cat, which was formally a stray, ruled the hotel and charmed local and international guests with his presence.

"True to his name, he lived life on his terms, sneaking treats from unsuspecting guests, lounging where he pleased, and asserting his undeniable status as the real boss of The Oyster Box."

Take a look at The Oyster Box's tribute in the Facebook video below:

Internet shares their condolences

Several saddened social media users headed to the post's comment section to honour Skabenga and share their fondest memories about the celebrity cat.

Skabenga lived a life of luxury at The Oyster Box, roaming around as he pleased.

Yvonne Johnstone added in the comments:

"Farewell to a legend. Thank you to the staff of The Oyster Box for the love and care you gave Skabenga."

Charlotte Mayes said to the online community:

"So sorry to hear this. We met Skabenga in 2013 whilst on holiday from the UK. Animals take up a huge place in our hearts. Sorry for your loss."

Bente Unger told The Oyster Box:

"My heart is broken by this news. Please make a statue of him in his honour and memory."

A heartbroken Lise Bester Fourie stated:

"RIP our dear Skabenga. You meant so much to everyone who looked forward to seeing your little face. Gosh, my heart is so sore."

Diane Kelway shared in the comments:

"We are coming to stay in June to celebrate my birthday, and I was so excited to meet him. So sad I will not meet the legend Skabenga! Rest easy."

Saresh Bhajan wrote to the popular cat:

"Rest well in kitty heaven. You will be missed. You are now walking on the streets of gold with your crown."

