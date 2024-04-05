A university student's TikTok video of her attempting to catch a cat for dinner while waiting for her allowance has gone viral

The humorous clip shows the determined woman chasing the fast cat in the middle of the night

South Africans on the platform were entertained by the student's desperate yet comedic pursuit

A South African woman was recorded chasing a cat. Image: @beautickah_bee/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

A hungry varsity student faced a dire situation when she found herself waiting for her allowance with an empty stomach.

In a comedic turn of events, she resorted to an unconventional solution: attempting to catch a cat for dinner.

SA woman hunts a cat

The desperate woman @beautickah_bee is seen embarking on a late-night pursuit of a fast feline.

With determination fueled by hunger, she chased the agile cat in the middle of the night.

Cat's lucky escape

Fortunately for the cat, the student's efforts were in vain because she was too slow to catch her elusive prey.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by cat video

The hilarious video garnered attention and laughter from viewers on TikTok, who posted funny comments.

@Lesedi.Thithi said:

"Imagine if it turned around and started chasing you."

@kwazi_2.0 joked:

"Leave my grandfather alone hle. He's not there for you."

@Callme.Rea posted:

"Wena bogafi bo strong go wena."

@KayMangqasha stated:

"The song makes it worse."

@cguide1 asked:

"Did she really think she can catch a cat just like that?"

@Versatile.M mentioned:

"At this point, I’m scared of you. Chasing a cat my sister?"

@Jack suggested:

"Buy sleeping tablets and get a bowl then pour enough water inside with a sardine sauce and one fish. You will find it sleeping then you will kill it."

@Goldilocx added:

"The cat did nothing to you though."

Woman runs away from dog

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman was scared by a TikTok video that she had posted. In the clip, she recorded the moment she was running in fear.

The video by the TikTokker received over 300,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were making fun of the woman's experience with a dog.

