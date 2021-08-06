LMAO: Hilarious Video Shows Brave Mouse Chasing a Cat, Mzansi Can’t Deal

A hilarious clip of a local mouse chasing a much bigger cat has South Africans laughing

In the video, the adorable cat runs around in circles as the much smaller creature relentlessly pursues it

Mzansi was left in stitches and took to the comments section to share their reactions

A video of one seriously funny cat-and-mouse game has South Africans rolling on the floor. It seems the tiny mouse had been hit with a surge of bravery as it scurries to chase the annoying and much bigger cat around the kitchen.

A funny clip of a mouse chasing a cat has South Africa in stitches. Image: @Saint_Permza/Twitter

The cat is definitely intimated by the tiny creature as he runs away and cries in fear.

Heading online, @Saint_Permza first shared the cute clip. According to his caption, Mzansi has its very own Tom & Jerry duo as the incident took place right here in Pretoria.

The irony of the situation was definitely not lost on social media users who could not believe their eyes.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

@haemusic_ said:

"Hahaha, this cat grew up in Bryanston."

@destinyzee said:

"This is not the right cycle."

@thee_bite said:

"Poor Garfield kanti why lingakhuzi uJerry."

@BFSF1212 said:

"Climate Change things are changing it's 2021."

@_itsStokey said:

"This is not a rat witch crafters know what am talking about."

@GeraldLemars said:

"Wait, isn't the cat supposed to chase the rat?"

