A woman was terrified when a dog was behind her while she walked through her neighbourhood

The TikTok video captures the hilarious moment when she was scared for her life, thinking she was going to get bit

Online users were in stitches after seeing the young woman who was terrified of the random dog

One woman was scared in a TikTok video that she had posted. In the clip, she recorded the moment she was running in fear.

A TikTok video shows a woman who ran thinking a dog was chasing her. Image: @rae_nwamaka1

Source: TikTok

The video by the TikTokker received over 300,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were making fun of the woman's experience with a dog.

Woman terrified of dog in TikTok video

A woman @rae_nwamaka1 in a Tik Tok video was so scared of a dog she was running. In the video, she got the moment the dog was running behind her, but it passed by her, showing that it was chasing something else.

Watch the clip below:

Online users laugh at woman

Many people thought the lady's clip was funny. Netizens cracked jokes about the dog chasing her

Read the comments below:

adharabiem wrote:

"Not the dog running past you."

user945829856193 said:

"'You thought I was feeling you'"

nitacierra joked:

"The dog said 'it was never going to be you.'"

akunnaaa was amused:

"Screaming because even if it was chasing you it would’ve caught you."

Anaya added:

"Good thing he wasn't chasing you cause girl you, was caught."

Proloverrr cackled:

"She ain’t no diva."

Bow wrote:

"He was like 'GUUURL WHO'S CHASING US?'"

nele.seku was amused:

"The dog really said you’re not the prize!"

Scarlett speculated:

"I think that dog thought y'all were racing."

Schoolgirl escapes dog

Briefly News reported that fear is a natural emotion that can affect people in various ways. This emotion took centre stage for one young schoolgirl when she encountered a playful dog at her friend's house.

The TikTok video posted by @babyshilz230 begins with a young schoolgirl standing outside her friend's house, clutching her bag tightly as she eyes the friendly-looking dog inside the yard. Her resistance to entering the gate is apparent, and it's evident that her fear of dogs is holding her back.

Standing at the gate, she resists, nervously glancing at the house where the furry creature awaits. After some encouragement from her friend, she finally takes a deep breath and gathers the courage to step inside.

Source: Briefly News