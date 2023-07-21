In a hilarious TikTok video, a schoolgirl's fear of dogs was put to the test during a visit to her friend's house

After some encouragement, the schoolgirl takes a brave step and enters the gate only to be met by the dog

This endearing and entertaining incident left Mzansi in stitches, as many could relate to the situation

Fear is a natural emotion that can affect people in various ways. This emotion took centre stage for one young school girl when she encountered a playful dog at her friend's house.

School girl runs from dog that's chasing her

The TikTok video posted by @babyshilz230 begins with a young schoolgirl standing outside her friend's house, clutching her bag tightly as she eyes the friendly-looking dog inside the yard. Her resistance to entering the gate is apparent, and it's evident that her fear of dogs is holding her back.

Standing at the gate, she resists, nervously glancing at the house where the furry creature awaits. After some encouragement from her friend, she finally takes a deep breath and gathers the courage to step inside.

As the girl cautiously makes her way into the house, the dog, sensing her presence, playfully runs towards her. It becomes evident that the canine has no malicious intent; it's merely excited to welcome the new visitor. However, this playful encounter quickly becomes a panic-inducing situation for the girl.

Despite the dog's harmless intentions, the schoolgirl's deep-seated fear takes over, and she loses all composure. She drops her bag and blazer, and with a scream that could be heard from miles away, she bolts away from the dog in an attempt to escape its exuberant advances.

Mzansi burst into laughter over the incident

Mzansi found the girl's fear-stricken sprint both hilarious and relatable. Many people can sympathise with being scared of dogs, as it is one of the most common fears.

Sithembile Nokukhanya Gasa said:

"The dog is more scared of her screaming."

Harvard Keyz commented

"Me, after getting in the house thinking of how am I going to get out."

Melanie added:

"Yeah I’d literally leave after that and never come back."

siphesihlematiso responded:

"This is me, shame. The more you run, the more the dog chases you thinking you are playing."

user75432467 replied:

"But the dog isn't being aggressive. It's happy."

Wadia said:

"The dog didn't bite, he was just being friendly."

Tlhonolofatso Lebona added:

"This would be my reaction as well. I'm so terrified of dogs."

