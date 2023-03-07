One woman got the soul scared out of her by a random dog that came running her way

TikTok user Monique Burse shared CCTV footage of her epic leap from the furry beast

People couldn't get over how she body slammed into the car and the dog's reaction

One woman got the fright of her life when a random dog came out of nowhere. Being a real team sport, the lady shared CCTV footage of the embarrassing moment on TikTok, and people were finished.

TikTok user Monique Burse had a good laugh at herself after surviving a dog she thought was going to attack her. Image: TikTok / Monique Burse

It takes a great deal of confidence and peace to laugh at yourself. This lady knew her leap was comical and shared it to make others smile.

TikTok video of CCTV footage of lady leaping from dog goes viral

TikTok user Monique Burse tried to jump away from a dog that came out of nowhere and ended up jock-bumping a car. Seeing the humour after she survived the "vicious" dog, sis shared the video on social media.

Take a look at the funny video:

People laugh at hilarious TikTok video of frightened lady

This TikTok video had people busting in the comments. The dog saw the woman malfunctioning and let it slide, lol. People went all out in the comments.

Read some of the hilarious comments:

@bubbl3s said:

“Lmao, the dog saw you try to jump and felt bad for you.”

@Darrell Merine said:

“Even the dog started laughing.”

@Christina said:

“The dog was embarrassed for you. He let it slide.”

@barbm04 said:

“She literally body slammed into the car.”

@Jasmine | Ausome Mom said:

“Dog said it’s not even worth his time or energy.”

@Gonzo said:

“Dog pretended he didn't see you.”

Mzansi screams at TikTok video of dog's reaction to seeing a lion: "Lost the dawg in him"

In related news, Briefly News reported that dogs might chase cats, but clearly, there is a size limit. Someone took their dog on a game drive and recorded their reaction to seeing a lion. It is safe to say they were not about to chase that kitty!

Animal content makes for some of the funniest posts on social media. They are generally innocent, relatable and hella funny, just like this one.

Widely followed Twitter page @DailyLoud shared the video showing the dog holding back its bark when seeing a lion. Nature works in mysterious ways because the dog instinctively knew that this kitty was far superior.

