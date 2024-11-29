“A Present Father Is Everything”: Young Dad Celebrates Daughter’s Creche Graduation, SA’s Touched
- A father to a young daughter celebrated her significant achievement and shared a clip online which went viral
- The video of the duo on the toddler's important day was shared on TikTok, capturing the hearts of many social media users
- Many praised the dad for stepping up and being present in his little girl's life in a significant way, asking him to continue doing so
A dotting dad to a young girl could not miss the biggest day of his daughter's academic journey, making it memorable for both.
The father proudly boasted how much he loved his little girl on his TikTok account, under his handle @vusihlatshwayo22, receiving massive love from online community members.
Daddy makes his daughter's day extra special
The video shows the dad walking with his princess, wearing a white dress, to her school to attend her graduation. He fixes her dress as they walk and takes pictures of her wearing a graduation gown.
The young father receives love from Mzansi
The viral clip received 1M views, 110K comments and over 1.2K comments from social media users who sang his praise. Many crowned him the president of the men's conference and wished all fathers cared for their kids the same way.
User @FLo@1994 shared:
"My brother refused to take his son to the grade 7 farewell, saying it’s a woman's thing. Lapho, it’s his fault the mother left 😭😭."
User @lindondumisanemelo added:
"A present father is everything."
User @SponkieLove commented:
"Seeing a man like this makes me cry. It's rare. Keep it up, my brother 🥺."
User @Sbu said:
"The brotherhood is proud of you mlisa, ngena la 👊🏾."
User @zamazee195 commented:
"This is the first of many🙏🏾. Thank you for loving your daughter. Being a present father goes a long way. May God bless you, my brother."
User @ZarzaB shared:
"Ohh maarn im so touched. You're doing great, bhuti. God will definitely grant you all your heart desires. Congratulations to your babydoll😊😊♥️
Young dad captured shopping for son's birthday
In another Briefly News article, a Checkers employee captured a father paying for a big customised cake to celebrate his toddler's birthday.
The dad also received snacks and a cake with his son's name and age written on it, which warmed social media users' hearts.
