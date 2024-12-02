A TikTok video of a groom stopping a man from hugging his bride has sparked heated debates online

The footage shows the newlyweds chilling in a convertible before the other got too close for comfort

Mzansi people are torn between defending the groom’s move and questioning if he got carried away

Mzansi was stunned by a video of a groom who got jealous on his wedding day. Image: Stock photos

Weddings are meant to be all love, but sometimes the drama steals the show! A video featuring a groom protecting his turf has TikTok buzzing.

Stopping man from hugging wife

The clip shows the newlyweds in the back of a car when a guest walks up to hug the bride. The groom was not having it. With a quick block, he shut down the interaction.

The bride was amused by his possessiveness and was seen laughing in the wedding clip.

Wedding video grabs TikTokkers' attention

The video which has garnered thousands was posted on the TikTok account @ezimnadicarhire of views.

Watch the video below:

Viewers in the comments are divided. Some applauded the groom for setting boundaries, while others said the bride shouldn't have entertained the other guy.

See some comments below:

@nomsathabang847 stated:

"We found the guy she was texting. 😂😂"

@ShazMinaj shared:

"Bathong a groom is my colleague, he is such a nice and cool guy. The other guy ekare he is challenging him intentionally."

@MrsJ.Le joked:

"Camera man come to take your award. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Bongirade commented:

"Protect your family broer. 🥰🙏"

@nkosie wrote:

"I feel sorry for this husband, uzondliwa imali."

@SamDifoe typed:

"Your partner musn’t hug the opposite gender in your presence, period!"

@NanaThula posted:

"This marriage won't last."

@Mrs S_ mentioned:

"But why would you disrespect a groom like this and hold his wife. 🤔🤔"

@Theyoo added:

"Why ekare this guy is a walking red flag? 😳"

South African men share their strict boyfriend rules

Keeping with relationship stories, Briefly News reported that one young South African man caused a huge stir online with his question that, sent Mzansi into a frenzy.

With everything in life, there are rules and regulations that one should abide by in order to live well and peacefully. These gentlemen have set boundaries for their partners.

