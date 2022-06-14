Thuthuka Mthembu doesn't like being kissed on the lips by excited fans but she just pretends that everything is well while she's dying inside

The Uzalo actress shared that she has been kissed by excited Uzalo viewers and this time she is setting some boundaries because celebs are "humans too"

The 23-year-old star, who plays the role of Nonka, advised fans to respect celebs when they meet them on the streets because it is uncomfortable for her to reprimand them on the spot

Uzalo star Thuthuka Mthembu has set some boundaries. The stunner refuses to be kissed on the lips by excited fans of the soapie when they bump to her on the street.

‘Uzalo’ star Thuthuka Mthembu has asked her fans to stop kissing her on the lips. Image: @thuthuka.m

Source: Instagram

The actress, who plays the character of Nonka on the SABC 1 telenovela, shared that she loves her fans but asked them to tone it down.

The 23-year-old reportedly shared that there have been different incidents where some of her fans go as far as kissing her on the mouth. According to The South African, she advised them:

"For me, this is not right."

She told Daily Sun in an interview that she has never stopped any of the fans from kissing her because she fears being judged, adding that being celebrated is hard. Thuthuka Mthembu said she just pretends that everything is fine whereas it's the total opposite.

"Imagine telling an excited person to stop what they are doing? That would be interpreted as rude or arrogant. That’s what I sometimes go through."

She asked fans to respect celebs because they're also human too.

Thuthuka Mthembu opens up about acting amid Covid-19 pandemic

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Uzalo actress Thuthuka Mthembu admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic has made her acting job a bit more difficult.

The stunner, who plays the part of Nonka on the hit soapie, said safety measures that have been put in place on the set of Uzalo are necessary to ensure that everyone stays healthy.

"The reality is that being an actor in South Africa is not as glamorous as people make it out to be. People have an expectation of what it should be like, but we are just normal people. The same challenges you face, I face.”

