Lady Du has often been considered a breakout star but fans may be surprised to learn that the talented muso has been grinding in the music business since she was just nine years old. The super humble vocalist has always captivated fans with her down to earth nature, but somehow the drama just keeps following theWoza hitmaker. From daddy drama to messy splits, Briefly News takes a closer look.

Lady Du says there's no beef with her dad, DJ Choc. Images: @ladydu_sa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lady Du's early years in the music business

Growing up with parents who were already in the entertainment business definitely gave Lady Du a head start. As Briefly News previously reported, Duduzile Ngwenya aka 'Lady Du' was born to popular music vet, DJ Choc.

The Gauteng native started pursuing music from an early age, sharing how she'd been working on her career with her father since she was just nine years old. However, things weren't always that simple for the future popstar, even with all the right connections.

The late bloomer, who only shot to fame close to her 30th birthday, said that she spent her teenage years working on cruise ships and finally managed to buy her own car at the tender age of 16, IOL reports.

The songstress actually had social media users in an uproar after opening up about having to work a 9-5 job to support her music, saying she even worked at Checkers at some point.

The daddy-daughter drama

It seems her dad, DJ Choc was not at all impressed by the suggestion that he had not stepped up as a father and quickly headed online to share his side of the story. In a fiery Twitter clip, DJ Choc had this to say:

“I don't know what Lady Du is talking about when she says she grew up poor. I worked hard and did everything for her in the world," he said.

"She had everything she needed. She is who she is because of me. Today you see me as a piece of s*** but she can go around telling people she grew up poor,” the musical dad added.

Soon after, Lady Du spoke with ThisaLive and cleared the air. She said her dad did not have social media so must have heard about her post without any real context.

The viral clip was actually sent by DJ Choc to a family member, who says he only wanted to vent his frustrations.

Since then, both dad and daughter have issued public apologies to one another.

“My intention wasn't to cause any harm or engage in the social media drama that ensued, my intention was to clarify and shed light on the matter," Choc said.

Lady Du's relationships: Love, amapiano & matching tattoos

Love and romantic relationships have also been a little tricky for the thriving music mogul. While not much is known about Lady Du's early love affairs, the uZuma Yi Star hitmaker and her new bae, actor Andile Mxakaza sent tongues wagging just a few years back.

According to Zalebs, Lady Du and the former Isibaya actor actually met in their younger days but for some reason, things just didn't work out. Twelve years later the star-crossed lovers met again and it was just four months before they announced their engagement.

The lovebirds were soon married and were serving actual #couplegoals on the timeline. At some point, the celebrity couple even got matching king and queen tattoos on their wrists that had hearts melting across Mzansi!

Fans were also impressed to see what a good father figure Andile was trying to be for her daughter, Mia, who she'd had in a previous relationship.

Lady Du blamed for the very public break up

After keeping fans on the edge of their seats for the better part of two years, the once lovey-dovey couple announced their split in January 2022. The public was super shocked- peeps were expecting wedding bells, not a breakup!

As more news about the separation began circulating, South Africans took it upon themselves to dissect the relationship. Many peeps felt Lady Du probably had to dump the sacked Isibaya actor because he could no longer keep up with her glamourous lifestyle.

Some peeps even came after the star, claiming she was making more money than the out-of-work actor and just couldn't handle it.

Still, the former couple has kept things amicable and Andile even came to the musician's defence when she announced her split from her dodgy management team.

So while Lady Du constantly seems to have drama in her life, it looks like peace and reconciliation are not far behind for this music superstar.

