A dotting dad from Joburg was captured at a local grocery store getting treats for his son on his special day

The clip was shared on social media users by one of the employees who was touched after seeing the father

Many social media users praised the young man for being a responsible and kind man on the lady's comment feed

A Checkers employee shared a video of a father buying things for his son's birthday. Image: BFG Images / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The absence of fathers in their children's lives has made us appreciate the little things done by those who are men enough to acknowledge their responsibility.

A Checkers employee shared a cute video of a young dad getting a cake for his son on her TikTok account under her user handle @ingrid_the_actress, leaving Mzani proud of the man.

The dotting dad at the grocery store

The clip shows the man at the till about to pay for two bottles of 2L cool drinks and a large blue cake. The employees thank him for being a responsible father as they take a look at a message written:

"Happy birthday my son Gift, 3 years."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi appreciate the young dad

The loving dad's video became a hit on the video streaming platform after the lady scared it. Both men and women praised him for stepping up and taking responsibility for his child.

User @Ilovemycountry SOMETIMES😌😔 said:

"A win king! Hopefully, those of us who don't show love and effort to our buddies (little ones), we change after seeing men out here do it."

User @just_her_faith shared:

"God bless, mokgotse waka🥰🥰.. what a very humble person ."

User @Thea added:

"May God bless you, papa. It's the thought and the action that counts."

User @valentinemorson999 noted:

"A present father is everything a child needs ❤️big ups to u brother 🙏 💙."

User @Rha9003 commented:

"So proud of this guy, shame. My son is 12, and I doubt his dad knows his birthday, or a shoe size 🤞."

User @Minentle Mahlangu.xx asked:

"Can someone help me find the guy? I’d like to buy his son a gift🥹🙏🏾."

Source: Briefly News