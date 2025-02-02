Bucie Nkomo's ex-husband's house in Fourways was reportedly bombed by rogue police recently

It is reported the fake police banged on Lucky Nkomo’s home in Fourways and instructed him to open it

The Hawks have allegedly opened a case of malicious damage to property at the Douglasdale Police Station

Singer Bucie Nkomo's house has reportedly been bombed. Images: Bucie Nkomo

Source: Instagram

Talented singer Bucie Nkomo, who previously revealed that she's managing borderline personality disorder made headlines on Sunday, 2 February when her ex-husband, Lucky Nkomo was reportedly bombed by rogue police.

The songstress, who recently made a comeback to the music scene topped social media trends in 2024 when her husband reportedly filed for divorce.

Sunday World reports that the rogue police known as Operation Vala Umgodi, allegedly bombed a Johannesburg home of the ex-husband of the house music singer.

The publication adds that the Hawks opened a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property at the Douglasdale Police Station.

Briefly News contacted the singer, Bucie Nkomo on Sunday, 2 February for comment.

Singer Bucie Nkomo's house was bombed by the police. Images: Bucie Nkomo

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to her divorce

@MthethoThaps responded:

"I was so sad to hear gore she retired, welcome back Bucie."

@m_kobene said:

"@Bucie_Nkomo. Your “divorce” is a heavenly gift to us your fans from God. For those of us who love your voice, your presence makes us super fulfilled and excite us."

@MokgatlaM1 wrote:

"Wow. Just gave me the huge realization of how much I'd missed hearing your voice singing. Welcome back and we can't wait for you to sing your heart out."

@MakoyaRamodibe said:

"This is huge for deep house music heads. Welcome back. Can't wait to hear your angelic voice."

Bucie faces divorce from husband

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the award-winning singer Bucie's husband, Lucky Nhlanhla Nkomo has reportedly called it quits.

The pair separated after a decade together. According to media reports, the couple split due to a lack of communication followed by Bucie allegedly prioritising her friends over her marriage.

With three children together, the publication also reported that Lucky would have full custody of the kids and allow Bucie to see them whenever it suits them.

Source: Briefly News