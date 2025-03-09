Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' controversial goal given by the referee in their Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash this weekend

The Stellies suffered a 3-1 loss to the Glamour Boys at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with two of the visitor's goals coming in the added time

Fans on social media shared their thoughts on Barker's comments on the goal awarded to the Soweto giants

Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker was left angry over the referee's decision regarding Kaizer Chiefs' late goal during their quarter-final clash in the Nedbank Cup over the weekend.

The Stellies were defeated 3-1 by the Soweto giants at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium courtesy of goals from Inacio Miguel, Pule Mmodi, and Mfundo Vilakazi with Andre de Jong scoring the host's only goal.

The win marks the Stellies' third defeat in a row against the Glamour Boys in all competitions this season.

Barker reacts to Chiefs' controversial goal

Pule Mmodi's goal in the added time raised questions after match, the Kaizer Chiefs forward pushed the ball over the line, but the linesman ruled the goal out after noticing an infringement in the box.

A Kaizer Chiefs player seemed to have fouled Sage Stephens after the corner was played, but the linesman decision didn't hold waters after referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa held talks with him and the goal was given.

The goal did damage to Stellies' comeback as they conceded the third goal after a late counter from Vilakazi in the 100th minute.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match as per iDiskiTimes, Barker was furious about the match officials decision, and referenced what have been happening to his team in the competition mentioning the incident against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final.

"I'm not here to discuss the game... But two years ago, during the MTN8 quarter-final, we were awarded a penalty in the 96th minute against Chiefs at Danie Craven, only for it to be reversed," he shared on SuperSport TV.

"In the final against Pirates, they got a free-kick, even though it was 5 meters ahead of where it should've been, and it was given.

"Today, the linesman flags for a foul on our goalkeeper, which was clearly a foul, but that too got overturned.

"So, what more can I say? Just… thank you."

Fans react to Barker's comments on Chiefs' late goal

Ndima_Masoka said:

"Our league will be destroyed by these fools called referees. His assistant says it's an infringement to the goal keeper he says it's a goal . Week in week out we complain about refs instead of the game. Totally unacceptable. Something needs to be done."

thokozanima2 commented:

"Steve Barker Is Not A Young Coach, He Knows That LinesMan Can And Are OverRuled By The Referees. Now He Is Quoting For Us From His History Book📖 . SHAME,Hard Luck To Him."

Tommaso wrote:

"We don't care!! Assistant referee can't overule the referee, his job is to advise finish and klaar. Nothing was overturned, referee signaled goal, but saw flag and listened and preceeded with his original decision."

Edo reacted:

"Did the referee blow a whistle for the foul? If no, then the referee decision is final."

simpsbuthelezie shared:

"Stellies benefited throughout the entire game. Toure should have been sent off in the first half. He continued and should have been sent off twice in the 2nd half as well. Benefits are nice when you receiving them but aren’t when they go against you."

