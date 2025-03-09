Why Referee Was Wrong to Award Kaizer Chiefs’ Second Goal Against Stellenbosch

Kaizer Chiefs are through to the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Stellenbosch FC in the quarter-final at the Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys' second goal scored by Pule Mmodi was initially ruled out by the linesman before the centre referee, Sikhumbuso Gasa, overturned that decision to award a goal.

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma in an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on the referee's decision to award Chiefs' their second goal.

"Kaizer Chiefs deserved to win the match, let's start with that, but the late goal should have been ruled out after the linesman raised his flag for a foul on Sage Stephens," he said.

"Matlou fouled Stephens and it was the right call to ruled out the goal as goalkeepers are espected to be protected in such situation.

"Another thing is that there's no VAR (Video Assistant Referee), so why are you changing the linesman's call who had a perfect view compared to the referee?

"Kaizer Chiefs have been a victim of referee's poor officiating this season, but I think they got their fair share of favour this weekend.

Anuma also admonished for the Premier Soccer League to implement the Video Assistant Referee from next season, as it will reduce controversies in terms of offside goals, penalty calls, and foul in the box.

"In the same match, there were incidents that happened in Stellenbosch box that should've resulted in a penalty, but they were not given, which shows how the introduction of VAR is necessary before the start of next season," he added.

"The controversial calls and referee using their discretion most times need to reduce. Like the Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows clash, if there was VAR the Brazilians would've won the match."

Source: Briefly News