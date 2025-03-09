Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' controversial win over Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup.

The Soweto giants sealed a place in the next round after defeating the Stellies 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Goals from Inacio Miguel, Pule Mmodi, and Mfundo Vilakazi gave Amakhosi to win over the Stellies.

Khanye slams ref after Chiefs' controversial win over Stellies

According to iDiskiTimes, Khanye criticised referee Sikhumbuso Gasa for letting Kaizer Chiefs' second goal stand after George Matlou fouled Sage Stephens before Mmodi put the ball at the back of the net.

“That was a clear injustice from the referee; it’s really disappointing,” Khanye commented on the match during an interview on iDiski TV.

“There was a foul. The goalkeeper must be protected. If there's contact with the goalkeeper in the box, it’s a foul, and the linesman saw it and raised his flag. But due to the pressure from the crowd, the referee went over, consulted, and changed his mind. It’s very disheartening. It felt like the Glamour Boys were always destined to make it to the semifinals, and that’s just wrong. As for the third goal, there was no doubt Chiefs would score because the goalkeeper was out of position.

“Stellenbosch is a small team, but we should recognize the impact they’ve had. These players went through the same disappointment last season against Pirates. It’s a sad situation for South African football.

“I know Kaizer Chiefs fans are celebrating, but winning in this manner... I’m happy for the Chiefs technical staff, the players, and the supporters, but not for how they won today.”

Source: Briefly News