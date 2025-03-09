Global site navigation

Inacio Miguel, 5 Other Players With Most Goals in Nedbank Cup So Far This Season
Football

Inacio Miguel, 5 Other Players With Most Goals in Nedbank Cup So Far This Season

by  Raphael Abiola 1 min read

The Nedbank Cup have been an exciting tournament so far this season with three teams alredy securing a place in the semi-finals.

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, and Orlando Pirates are all through to the next round, with the last spot left for the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United in the quarter-final.

Six players with most goals in Nedbank Cup this season

1 Pule Mmodi

2 Tshegofatso Mabasa

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

3 Tashreeq Matthews

4 Inácio Miguel

5 Sandile Mthethwa

6 Dzenan Zajmovic

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: