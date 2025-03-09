Inacio Miguel, 5 Other Players With Most Goals in Nedbank Cup So Far This Season

The Nedbank Cup have been an exciting tournament so far this season with three teams alredy securing a place in the semi-finals.

Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, and Orlando Pirates are all through to the next round, with the last spot left for the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United in the quarter-final.

Six players with most goals in Nedbank Cup this season

1 Pule Mmodi

2 Tshegofatso Mabasa

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

3 Tashreeq Matthews

4 Inácio Miguel

5 Sandile Mthethwa

6 Dzenan Zajmovic

Source: Briefly News