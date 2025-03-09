3 Best Players in Nedbank Cup So Far as Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs Cruise Into Semis

The Nedbank Cup competition is getting tougher, with three teams already securing a place in the semi-finals.

Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Marumo Gallants are all through to the last four, while the quarter-final clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United is still yet to hold.

The winners between the Brazilians and Sekhukhune will face Amakhosi in the semis, while the defending champions, Pirates, will face Gallants.

Three best players so far in Nedbank Cup

1. Pule Mmodi

2. Tshegofatso Mabasa

3. Inacio Miguel

Source: Briefly News