3 Best Players in Nedbank Cup So Far as Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs Cruise Into Semis
The Nedbank Cup competition is getting tougher, with three teams already securing a place in the semi-finals.
Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Marumo Gallants are all through to the last four, while the quarter-final clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United is still yet to hold.
The winners between the Brazilians and Sekhukhune will face Amakhosi in the semis, while the defending champions, Pirates, will face Gallants.
Three best players so far in Nedbank Cup
1. Pule Mmodi
2. Tshegofatso Mabasa
3. Inacio Miguel
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.