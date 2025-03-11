The Orlando Pirates coach has achieved significant success, but with his contract expiring in June 2025, speculation about his next move is growing

The highly decorated former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is being considered as a potential successor if Riveiro leaves, bringing vast experience and a winning mentality

The club faces a crucial decision: retain Riveiro for continuity or bring in Mosimane to challenge for dominance in South African football

Since his arrival in 2022, Spanish coach José Riveiro has brought stability and success to Orlando Pirates.

Under his leadership, the Buccaneers have claimed multiple trophies, including the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, while maintaining strong league performances.

Since his arrival in 2022, Spanish coach José Riveiro has brought stability and success to Orlando Pirates.Image Credit/Orlando Pirates.

Source: Twitter

His tactical awareness, calm demeanor, and ability to inspire players have earned him respect in South African football. Football analysts and former coaches, including Pitso Mosimane, have praised Riveiro’s impact.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mosimane once remarked,

The coach, first year, two trophies; I’m very impressed. I’ve been listening to him about formations and tactics; he’s very spot on, knows his stuff, is calm, humble, and done very well.

However, with Riveiro’s contract set to expire in June 2025, speculation over his future at the club has grown.

Pirates legend Alfred "Shakes" Gwabeni previously urged the club to extend Riveiro’s stay, emphasizing the need for continuity.

Could Mosimane Be the Perfect Successor?

Should Riveiro decide to leave, Pitso Mosimane has emerged as a strong candidate to take over the reins at Orlando Pirates.

Mosimane is one of the most accomplished coaches in South African football history, having guided Mamelodi Sundowns to multiple league titles and a CAF Champions League victory.

His success in the Middle East, particularly with Al Ahli Saudi FC, further cemented his reputation as a top-tier coach.

With his deep understanding of South African football and proven ability to build winning teams, Mosimane’s appointment could be a game-changer for the Buccaneers.Image Credit/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

With his deep understanding of South African football and proven ability to build winning teams, Mosimane’s appointment could be a game-changer for the Buccaneers.

His leadership could help Pirates compete more aggressively with Mamelodi Sundowns, a club he previously turned into a dominant force.

Should Riveiro decide to leave, Pitso Mosimane has emerged as a strong candidate to take over the reins at Orlando Pirates.Image Credit/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

What’s Next for Orlando Pirates?

While Riveiro’s future remains uncertain, Orlando Pirates’ management will undoubtedly be considering their options.

If the Spaniard extends his stay, the club will benefit from continuity and the steady progress he has brought.

However, if he departs, a high-profile replacement like Mosimane could bring new tactical ideas and an aggressive pursuit of silverware.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on Orlando Pirates’ next move.

Whether it’s continuing with Riveiro or welcoming Mosimane back to South African football, the Buccaneers are set for an intriguing chapter in their history.

Orlando Pirates Set to Offer Tshegofatso Mabasa a New Deal

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are set to offer Tshegofatso Mabasa a new contract as he nears the club’s all-time scoring record.

Despite having over two years left on his current deal, which expires in June 2027, Pirates are keen to retain the PSL Golden Boot winner to bolster their squad. Coach Jose Riveiro supports the move, recognizing Mabasa’s key role in the club’s title ambitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News