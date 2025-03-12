Monnapule Saleng has played 70 games under Jose Riveiro, contributing directly to 42 goals and assists

Orlando Pirates head coach, Jose Riveiro, has been careful in his remarks regarding the ongoing situation surrounding Monnapule Saleng, whose absence has raised several questions among fans and media.

Despite the winger’s significant contributions to the team, Riveiro has opted not to provide specific details on the matter.

Saleng’s Impact on Orlando Pirates

Saleng has been an integral player under Riveiro, having played 70 games and contributed directly to 42 goals and assists.

His performances have helped Pirates secure three MTN8 trophies and two Nedbank Cup victories.

However, the 26-year-old has not appeared for the team since December, when they faced Al Ahly SC in a CAF Champions League match.

Saleng later featured for Bafana Bafana in the CHAN qualifiers before being recalled by Orlando Pirates.

Riveiro Focuses on the Present Squad

In a recent interview, Riveiro was asked about the impact of Saleng's absence on the team.

He responded by emphasizing that his attention remains on the players who are currently available.

He stated that he does not focus on whether certain players are present or absent, especially when the team is experiencing both wins and losses.

He also noted that it is not his responsibility to speak in detail about the situation, wishing the best for both parties involved.

Emphasizing Squad Depth and Opportunities

Riveiro took the opportunity to highlight the depth of talent within the team.

He pointed out that the current players are eager to make the most of any opportunities that come their way.

His focus, he explained, is on ensuring that every player available to him is ready to contribute to the team’s success.

Looking to the Future

Looking ahead, Riveiro's focus is on the upcoming matches rather than the absence of individual players.

He stressed that the team’s preparations for their next big match are a priority.

According to Riveiro, there is no time to dwell on the absence of players, and the focus remains firmly on the future and achieving success in the coming games.

Orlando Pirates head coach, Jose Riveiro, has been careful in his remarks regarding the ongoing situation surrounding Monnapule Saleng.

Fans' Reactions

Some fans have also voiced their opinions,

Paul Modise on Facebook

Saleng finds himself on a conundrum without much he can do but to accept his current predicament. Hoping in winter some club will come with a lucrative offer to convince Pirates otherwise.

Kagiso Seabe on Facebook

We also can't focus on the Saleng issue because if he was there and also injured at this time then what? We have let go of a lot of good players like your Mntambo and the likes. We are left with your Shandu's, whom we are forced to play now.

Monnapule Saleng's Struggles at Orlando Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that Monnapule Saleng, the talented winger for Orlando Pirates, was included in the Bafana Bafana CHAN squad despite being sidelined at Orlando Pirates for several months.

