Orlando Pirates Held by 10 Men Stellenbosch in Betway Premiership

Orlando Pirates failed to close the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns as they were held to a goalless draw by Stellenbosch FC in their Betway Premiership match at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Sea Robbers were on course to reduce the point gap between them and the Brazilians, but they could get past the stubborn Stellies playing in front of their fans.

Pirates held by Stellenbosch FC

Both teams were being careful of making mistake in defence in the opening minutes of the match but Pirates got their first shot on target in the ninth minute after Relebohile Mofokeng tried his luck from outside the box but his effort was saved by Oscarine Masuluke.

Stellenbosch attacked Pirates box in the 24th minute but Cupido and Andre de Jong's shot were blocked by Deon van Rooyen and Hotto respectively.

Masuluke was called into action in the 28th minute but did enough to save Tshegofatso Mabasa's left volley to keep the scores goalless.

The Stellies were reduced to 10 men after former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Onyango was shown a straight red card for wrestling Mabasa into the ground as a last man.

The first half ended goalless with Pirates being the better side and having a man advantage over the Maroons.

The second half also began like the first half as both teams were conscious of making mistakes.

The Sea Robbers got their first real chance in the second half in the 76th minute after Mofokeng forced a save off Masuluke with a firm shot from the edge of the box.

Mabasa headed the ball past Masuluke in the 79th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside after the linesman raised his flag.

The host also put Sipho Chaine to the test with a rather awkward shot from Enyinaya.

