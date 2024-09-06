According to a FIFA report, PSL clubs have spent R118 million on new players for their squads ahead of the 2024/2025 season

Brazilian striker Arthur Sales and Angolan duo Inacio Miguel and Gilberto are reportedly some of the more expensive additions to the PSL

Local football fans reacted to the high expense on social media, saying defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are the biggest spenders

With a few weeks left in the PSL transfer winder, clubs across Mzansi still have time to add new players to their squads, while local sides have reportedly already spent R118 million.

The figure could rise before the PSL window closes, with several clubs still looking to fill vacancies before the start of the season.

Inacio Miguel and Arthur Sales are expenisve additions to the PSL. Image: KaizerChiefs and Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

While most transfers have occurred between local teams, the league has welcomed foreign talent such as Giberto, Inacio Miguel, Amadou Soukouna and Arthur Sales.

As players arrived in Mzansi, several stars have left the rainbow nation, including Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo and Sekhukhune United star Elias Mokwana.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to PSL expenditure

Local football fans responded to the high spending on social media by saying that not all clubs have spent big while they picked out a few teams leading the way in the spending ranks.

Sphiwe Lahgiftedspitjo Simbi says Sundowns is the biggest spender:

"They should not say some, but this must go straight to where it fits: Sundowns' dizziness in the transfer market."

Anthony Kam says it's not all the teams:

"It's not some teams but a certain team in the Betway Premiership."

Silindile Makhele admires Stellenbosch FC:

"Stellies invested in their development instead."

Matamela Sendedza wants the PSL to be better:

"PSL must be the strongest league in Africa."

Lwando Tutwana has not been impressed by some of the expensive arrivals:

"I'm a Bucs fan, but I am still unimpressed with Gilberto and Sales, but let's see."

Ndura Xorile heeded caution:

"FIFA financial fair play! Fifa is watching closely at Betway teams."

Doctors Magudulela clarified the news:

"If I understand correctly, the whole league spent a combined R118million."

Malome Joyi says Sundowns can raise the overall money spent in the PSL:

"As long as Sundowns still hasn't spent that billion, it's fine."

Jeff Mahinyahinya picked the biggest spender:

"Meaning Sundowns spent R80 million, alone."

Collins Colie expressed concern:

"Beware of money laundering."

The PSL hits R900 million jackpot

As reported by Briefly News, the PSL has secured a new R900 million sponsorship with betting company Betway.

The new sponsorship is reportedly worth R900 million, and the inaugural season will kick off on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News