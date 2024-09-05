Lamontville Golden Arrows has reportedly shown an interest in Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa, although Chippa United are leading the way

Both clubs are interested in loan deals for the 27-year-old who has fallen down the pecking order at the Soweto giants

Pirates fans said on social media that the club should keep hold of Mthethwa as the club faces an action-packed season and will need a full squad

Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa has caught the attention of two PSL clubs and could leave the Soweto giants on loan.

Both Chippa United and Lamontville Golden Arrows are interested in the 27-year-old Pirates star before the start of the new season.

Mthethwa has fallen down the pecking order at Pirates, with young defender Thabiso Sesane continuing to impress for the Soweto giants.

Sandile Mthethwa is a target for PSL clubs

Mthethwa has attracted interest from PSL clubs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Pirates will have the final say on Mthethwa's future, while the club could lose Lesedi Kapinga to PSL rivals Polokwane City.

The source said:

"He is a Pirates player, and they are the ones who decide what the next step is for him. They are playing in almost all the competitions this season, and they need a solid team, but he is the one who could be loaned out right now.

Fans want Mthethwa to stay

Pirates fans said on social media that the club should keep the defender as they are faced with a long season.

Kgotso Kgatla says Mthethwa is not leaving:

"Mthethwa is going nowhere. Xoki is injured, and we have Sibisi on loan."

Kwanele KB Sipho does not want Mthethwa to leave:

"Pirates have played in two competitions only soon other competitions will start, and some players lose form and get injuries or suspensions. Mthethwa will also get his chance; he's going nowhere."

Hermy Hunadi Mampana says the player should go:

"He must be released; he deserves to play."

Ashley Mash made a suggestion:

"They should rather release Sibisi. Mthethwa is younger. We have a long season ahead."

Kelvin Pirates Musanda picked a destination:

"He should go to Chippa for game time and improve his game."

