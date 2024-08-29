Orlando Pirates Star Thabiso Sesane Impressed Mzansi With His Silky Skills
- Defender Thabiso Sesane pulled off an incredible piece of skill against Cape Town City during Orlando Pirates' 1-1 draw in the MTN8 first-leg semi-final on Wednesday, 28 August 2024
- Seasne's silky turn fooled City forward Prins Tjiueza, much to the delight of local football fans during the match
- Local football fans praised Sesane on social media not only for his skill but also for his overall performance
Thabiso Sesane made fans stand up and notice him after his impressive performance for Orlando Pirates, including a silky turn that left supporters swooning.
The 24-year-old Pirates star impressively evaded Cape Town City forward Prins Tijueza with a silky turn during the 1-1 draw in the MTN8 first-leg semi-final on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.
Not only did Sesane impress fans with his skill, but he also assisted Relebohile Mofokeng, who scored in the match to follow up on his CAF Champions League goal.
Thabiso Sesane turned fan's heads
Watch Seasne's skill in the video below:
Mofokeng's goal opened the match's scoring, while City showed their gameplan had some merit after Jaedin Rhodes equalised just after the hour mark.
Following the draw, Pirates will take their away goal into the second leg against the Citizens on Saturday, 31 August.
Fans are impressed with Sesane
Local football fans praised Sesane on social media for his skill and overall performance in the match against City.
Mzwandilembodlane7 was impressed:
"And he is a defender."
Papiche25 loved what they saw:
"Clean."
Shabba074 is a fan:
"Mr Soweto himself."
Lekgaunamedi admires Sesane:
"Bafana's new centre-back."
Sqalotee praised Sesane:
"Bro also assisted Mofokeng with a goal. He was good."
Kabasaemma01 complimented the player:
"Antony wanna be like him."
Thereal_mbusoo respects the star:
"Respect."
No_rushh.rsa rates Sesane:
"Star player."
Delicious.jr applauded the skill:
"Outta the way."
Simphiwemafoa backed Sesane:
"Sesane and Ndah. They played very well."
Orlando Pirates back a young striker
As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates have backed young striker Boitumelo Radiopane to be a star next season.
The 21-year-old star will be part of the Pirates' senior squad this season after spending the last two campaigns on loan at Cape Town Spurs.
Source: Briefly News
