Eric Tinkler said Cape Town City will play with no fear when they face Orlando Pirates on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final

Tinkler called Pirates a ‘big club’ ahead of the match at the DHL stadium while both teams could debut new players

Local football fans backed City on social media, while others felt the Soweto club would walk away from Cape Town with a victory

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler said the club is prepared to face Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

Tinkler, a former Pirates coach, said the Citizens will play with no fear as they look to advance in the season-opening tournament.

Eric Tinkler said Cape Town City must show no fear against Orlando Pirates. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Source: Twitter

City has been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window during the off-season, with French striker Amadou Soukouna being the latest addition.

Cape Town City has a plan for Orlando Pirates.

Tinkler speaks about City's preparations in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Tinkler said his team needs to be ambitious, while he believes his club is capable of doing well not only in the MTN8 but also in the PSL this season.

Tinkler said:

“Not going to be easy, but we’re going to go out there, back ourselves, play with a lot of confidence and self-belief, and look to take the game to them. We’ve got to go out there and play without fear. And so far, I think the preparation has been very good, and the players are looking forward to the opportunity to play against a big club like Pirates.”

Fans back City

Local football fans backed City on social media, saying the Cape Town side is more than capable of beating Pirates.

Travis Hushley backs City:

“Eric Tinkler and his boys will do a good job.”

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton says City will struggle:

“It doesn’t matter how he will play because at the end of the match, he will blame the ground and the ref.”

Baloyi Dikeletjo wants City to win:

“Do it for my people, Cape Town City.”

Lehlaka Mojapelo predicted City’s tactics:

“Tinkler is going to play a low block and expect to catch Pirates on the counter>”

Mandla Buthelezi is a City fan:

“Good luck, coach Tinkler.”

