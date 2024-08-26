Gaston Sirino: A Look at Greatest Number 10s in Kaizer Chiefs' History
- Gaston Sirino is the new number 10 at Kaizer Chiefs after joining the club on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns this summer
- The Uruguayan playmaker has a huge task of being among the few great players who made their mark while wearing the no. 10 jersey at the club
- Briefly News outlines the few former Kaizer Chiefs players who lived up to expectation while wearing the iconic jersey number
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Gaston Sirino has been handed jersey number 10 at Kaizer Chiefs after signing with the club as a free agent this summer.
The jersey number 10 is iconic for most football teams worldwide, whether at club level or on the national team.
While most of Kaizer Chiefs' number 10s have failed to meet expectations, Briefly News looks at those who had a great time at the club donning the jersey.
Greatest number 10s in Kaizer Chiefs' history
1. Stanton Fredericks
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Fredericks had the best time of his football career at Kaizer Chiefs and was one of the players who wore the iconic number 10 jersey at the club.
He joined the Glamour Boys from Grasshopper in 2001. He also doned the jersey number for the South African national team at some point.
2. Absalom Thindwa
Thindwa is another player who had a great time wearing the number 10 jersey at the Naturena. The South African became a club legend and showcased his football talent.
3. Isaac Kungwane
The late Kungwane was a midfield wizard and was popular among the fans during the nine seasons he spent at Kaizer Chiefs.
The South African midfielder was known for his uncanny ability to pass the ball, which is often tagged as a "no-look pass."
He was also blessed with a curve from his left foot and very good at set pieces.
Bafana legend explains why players struggle at Chiefs
Briefly News earlier reported that Bafana Bafana legend Katlego "Killer" Mphela explained why players struggle at Kaizer Chiefs while sharing his opinion on Gaston Sirino's signing.
The former South African international was one of the players who suffered the same fate, as he failed to replicate his performance for the Brazilians when he decided to join the Soweto giants.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.