Gaston Sirino: A Look at Greatest Number 10s in Kaizer Chiefs' History

Gaston Sirino is the new number 10 at Kaizer Chiefs after joining the club on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns this summer

The Uruguayan playmaker has a huge task of being among the few great players who made their mark while wearing the no. 10 jersey at the club

Briefly News outlines the few former Kaizer Chiefs players who lived up to expectation while wearing the iconic jersey number

Gaston Sirino has been handed jersey number 10 at Kaizer Chiefs after signing with the club as a free agent this summer.

The jersey number 10 is iconic for most football teams worldwide, whether at club level or on the national team.

While most of Kaizer Chiefs' number 10s have failed to meet expectations, Briefly News looks at those who had a great time at the club donning the jersey.

Gaston Sirino is tasked with breaking the 'curse' of not living up to expectation in the famous number 10 jersey at Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Greatest number 10s in Kaizer Chiefs' history

1. Stanton Fredericks

Fredericks had the best time of his football career at Kaizer Chiefs and was one of the players who wore the iconic number 10 jersey at the club.

He joined the Glamour Boys from Grasshopper in 2001. He also doned the jersey number for the South African national team at some point.

2. Absalom Thindwa

Thindwa is another player who had a great time wearing the number 10 jersey at the Naturena. The South African became a club legend and showcased his football talent.

3. Isaac Kungwane

The late Kungwane was a midfield wizard and was popular among the fans during the nine seasons he spent at Kaizer Chiefs.

The South African midfielder was known for his uncanny ability to pass the ball, which is often tagged as a "no-look pass."

He was also blessed with a curve from his left foot and very good at set pieces.

Bafana legend explains why players struggle at Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that Bafana Bafana legend Katlego "Killer" Mphela explained why players struggle at Kaizer Chiefs while sharing his opinion on Gaston Sirino's signing.

The former South African international was one of the players who suffered the same fate, as he failed to replicate his performance for the Brazilians when he decided to join the Soweto giants.

