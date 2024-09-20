Police Halt DJ Sumbody’s Murder Investigation After 2 Years, Case Declared Cold Due to Lack of Leads
- DJ Sumbody's murder case has been declared cold by SAPS due to a lack of leads and evidence
- The musician, Oupa Sefoka, was shot and killed alongside his bodyguard on 20 November, and the investigation has made no progress
- DJ Sumbody's family, unaware of the case's closure, is now demanding answers from authorities
It's almost two years after businessman and musician DJ Sumbody was gunned down in the early hours of the morning by unknown gunmen. The police have confirmed that the case was closed due to lack of evidence.
DJ Sumbody's murder case declared cold
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reportedly declared DJ Sumbody's murder case a cold case because of a lack of leads. DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, was shot and killed on 20 November alongside his bodyguard.
According to ZiMoja, the police closed the case because of its slow progress. A police source close to the publication explained that each case is given a time frame for investigators to develop and bring in new evidence. If time passes without any leads, the case is declared cold to pave the way for other cases.
"Every case that is investigated is given a time period and when the time expires, it means the case will be treated as cold; this is done so that the focus can be given to other cases that are ongoing."
DJ Sumbody's family demands answers
The star's family broke their silence following the announcement that the case had been declared cold. They said they were in the dark about the investigation and didn't know the case had been closed.
