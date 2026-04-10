Visuals from Beyoncé's recent media appearance have gone viral after fans spotted what they believe was a baby bump

The star was seen in a figure-hugging skirt that accentuated what many thought was her pregnant belly, shielded by an oversized coat

Social media went into a tailspin, with fans sharing vibrant and mixed reactions to the possibility of Queen B's rumoured pregnancy

Fans speculated over the possibility of Beyoncé expecting baby number four. Images: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé's latest public appearance made headlines and dominated social media trends, but it wasn't so much her impeccable fashion sense or her latest business venture that had fans talking.

On 7 April 2026, the Crazy in Love singer hosted a lavish event in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her hair care brand, Cécred's new Styling Collection.

The star-studded affair, attended by stars and family members, including Blue Ivy and mother Tina, featured live performances by dancers and showcased Beyoncé's latest hair creations.

However, instead of focusing their attention on the latest collection, all eyes were on the singer’s midsection.

While she looked as stylish as ever in several beige looks, fans were fixated on the visible curve beneath her high-waisted skirt. The Beyhive quickly began analysing every angle of the viral visuals from the event, with many convinced that the oversized coat and blazer were a strategic move to hide a growing bump.

Beyoncé’s appearance at the Cécred event left fans convinced that she was pregnant. Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Source: Getty Images

While some argued that the bulge in her midsection may have been from bloating or even a "relaxed" diet, others were more convinced that Queen B may be expecting, with some even kissing the potential of getting the highly anticipated Act III anytime soon goodbye. Read some of the comments below.

It's__C.M(Liverpool) was stunned:

"Huh? Is that a bump?"

mss_.nunu said:

"Imma act like I’m not seeing what I’m seeing."

TheAnswer wrote:

"We are not getting that album."

ladyraj reassured fans:

"Y'all must chill, this happens every time she’s off tour and just relaxing. She’s fine."

gab⁷ reacted:

"I KNOW that’s not what I’m looking at right now."

Aminah_42🇵🇷~ LivinginSpain🥰 was convinced:

"Yeah, she does look pregnant."

Watch Beyoncé's video visuals below.

How many children does Beyonce have?

Fans in the comment section are convinced that Bey may welcome a new member, or members, to her family after twins Rumi and Sir.

On 13 June 2017, the singer and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their double blessings following a high-profile pregnancy announcement that famously broke the internet.

The arrival of Rumi and Sir expanded the Carter household to five, five years after the birth of their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, on 7 January 2012, following her famous "mic-drop" announcement at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Fans were quick to point out that if the current rumours are true, the new addition would join a powerhouse sibling trio that has already made its mark on the world.

With Blue recently showing off her own star power on global stages, the prospect of a fourth child has the Beyhive losing their minds all across social media.

Beyoncé’s recent public appearance sparked pregnancy speculation. Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Destiny's Child reunites in viral photos

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to several viral photos of Destiny's Child members, Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

Online users couldn't get over the ladies' ageless beauty, while others pleaded for another album.

Source: Briefly News