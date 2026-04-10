A photo from Boity Thulo's latest vacation went viral after the media personality gave fans a glimpse of herself in a swimsuit

Online users could not get enough of the rapper's toned physique, raving over how incredible she still looks

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but speculate on the star's romantic life and who she may have gone on vacation with

Boity Thulo left little to the imagination with her vacation photos. Images: boity

Source: Instagram

One thing about Boity Thulo is that she will go on vacation, and this time, her snatched figure was the main topic of discussion.

Famous for her raps, brand collaborations, and, of course, her stunning physique, the media personality recently took time off for some much-needed R and R, and did not disappoint with the holiday content.

On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Thulo posted a photo dump from her tropical vacation, featuring breathtaking views of turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and, of course, plenty of bathing suit pictures.

The media personality and entrepreneur showcased her adventurous side, sharing snaps of herself lounging on the beach and enjoying tropical sunsets.

Boity Thulo showcased her famous curves and snatched figure in her latest photo dump. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

In one of the most talked-about snaps, reposted by gossipmonger Musa Khawula on X (formerly Twitter), the Wuz Dat hitmaker modelled a vibrant, designer swimsuit by Poise Swimwear that perfectly complemented her sun-kissed glow and accentuated her hourglass figure.

The beige string swimsuit featured metal detailing, offering a glimpse of her rarely-seen tattoos, including an intricate, "BT" ink and leaf design spanning her sternum and additional butterfly artwork decorating either side of her hips.

Her photo dump garnered over 29,000 likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours, with hundreds of comments across various social media platforms from admirers, gushing over the 35-year-old star's snatched figure and ageless beauty.

See Boity Thulo's photos below.

Social media raves over Boity Thulo's swimsuit photos

The comment section went up in flames as fans and peers raved over Boity's stunning beachside snaps. Read some of the comments below.

Media personality and MBA graduate Ayanda Thabethe said:

"You wear summer like a glove."

Melani_020 raved:

"Body is a solid 10!"

SthuliSkandabah reacted:

"Her body is bodying!"

While fans raved over Boity Thulo's hourglass figure, others speculated about her romantic life. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, the question surrounding the star's personal life continues to circulate on social media, as fans wonder who Boity is romantically involved with.

While her most well-known relationship was with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest, Boity has dated several industry peers over the years, including Katlego Maboe and Anton Jeftha.

In 2023, she was rumoured to be dating Bathu founder Theo Baloyi after fans spotted their identical holiday content, and after recently partnering with the brand for their latest release, The Volt Pack, the gossip mill has once again moved into high gear.

Annie_Modiba was curious:

"She’s a total flame. O jola le mang now (Who is she dating now)?"

FiscusKgosi asked:

"Why is she alone? Where is the bathu?"

Siphesihle_Mash said:

"The Bathu guy is eating proper stock."

Cassper Nyovest's old message to Boity Thulo trends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's romantic message to his former love, Boity Thulo.

Fans revisited the pair's relationship and bold displays of affection, with others mocking Mufasa for "simping over" his partner.

Source: Briefly News